Trade Direction 5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This simple indicator helps defining the most probable trend direction, its duration and intensity, as well as estimate the possible range of price fluctuations.
You can see at a glance, at which direction the price is moving, how long the trend lasts and how powerful it is.
All this makes the indicator an easy-to-use trend trading system both for novice and experienced traders.
Parameters
- Period - averaging period for the indicator calculation.
- Deviation - indicator deviation.
- Lag - calculation base (number of bars).
Indicator buffer numbers
0 - BUY signal, 1 - SELL signal, 2 - upper level, 3 - lower level.