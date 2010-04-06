GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1

A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting.

Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99--> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.

====================Parameter introduction:==============

allow dll impots=true

Parameter as Default

you can change colors any way you like

===================analysis method：====================

buy : The indicator red column is below the price , and the red column is changed into the blue column to end the buy positions

Sell : The indicator blue column is above the price , and the blue column is changed into the red column to end the sell positions


DeviationScaledMAV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
2 (1)
Indicators
The "Deviation Scaled Moving Average Crosses" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It facilitates informed trading decisions by visually presenting the interaction between two moving averages, both of which are smoothed and scaled to offer enhanced insights into market trends. This custom indicator is developed by mladen and is copyright-protected for the year 2023. Using a unique approach, the indicator displays two types of deviation
FREE
RealCloudv8
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicators
The Real Cloud indicator for MT4 is a popular and useful Forex indicator. This indicator provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trading opportunities in the Forex market. The Real Cloud indicator uses a unique algorithm to analyze price action and generate signals. It is designed to identify strong trends and provide traders with an edge in their trading. The Real Cloud indicator is easy to use and requires no additional setup. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and it wi
Goldlion v2
Hicham Ait Taleb
Experts
GoldlionEA – Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Gold (XAU/USD) GoldlionEA is a highly adaptive and intelligent Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) with precision and control. Powered by the Robben-Scalper 2.0.0 engine, it combines multiple technical indicators such as Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, and Envelopes to identify optimal market entry points. The EA offers comprehensive volatility filtering, dynamic risk management, and a built-in screen shooter for advanced b
TrendHackPro V1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicators
TrendHackPro – The Ultimate High/Low Peak Trend Detector Dominate the markets with precision trend detection powered by institutional logic. TrendHackPro   is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines price action, volatility, and momentum into one clean, intuitive visual system. Designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and results — this is not just another moving-average tool. Core Concept TrendHackPro   analyzes market structure through a proprietary blend of ad
ZegTrendTrackerV1 MT5
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicators
The "ZigZag_OsMA" indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance price chart analysis within the MetaTrader 4 platform. This custom indicator amalgamates the strengths of two renowned indicators: ZigZag and OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), resulting in a comprehensive visualization that aids traders in making informed decisions. The indicator employs color-coded candlesticks to represent market trends. It dynamically adjusts the high and low prices of each candlestick based on ZigZag val
MaCandelsV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicators
The "MA_Candles" indicator is a customizable technical tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It enhances price chart analysis by visually representing candlesticks with distinct colors based on a moving average (MA) calculation. This indicator helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market sentiment shifts.  The "MA_Candles" indicator enhances MetaTrader 5 charts by coloring candlesticks based on a moving average (MA) calculation. It helps traders quickly identify b
