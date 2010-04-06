GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1

A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.

====================Parameter introduction:==============

allow dll impots=true

Parameter as Default

you can change colors any way you like

===================analysis method：====================

buy : The indicator red column is below the price , and the red column is changed into the blue column to end the buy positions

Sell : The indicator blue column is above the price , and the blue column is changed into the red column to end the sell positions



