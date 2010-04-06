GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1
- Indicators
- Hicham Ait Taleb
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting.
Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99--> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000.
For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me.
====================Parameter introduction:==============
allow dll impots=trueParameter as Default
you can change colors any way you like
===================analysis method：====================
buy : The indicator red column is below the price , and the red column is changed into the blue column to end the buy positions
Sell : The indicator blue column is above the price , and the blue column is changed into the red column to end the sell positions