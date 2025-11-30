Hyperbolic

The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals.

The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stronger the smoothing. But the algorithm has fast convergence, and sometimes the best choice is to build several indicators from each other.

Recommendations

  • Use the indicator to smooth out small price movements to highlight the flat and trend (screenshot 1).
  • Take advantage of aggressive hyperbolic smoothing over other indicators (screenshot 2).
  • To smooth out greater volatility, use the construction of multiple indicators relative to each other (screenshot 3).
  • Use the indicator to smooth out and eliminate false signals from other indicators (screenshot 4).
  • Building other indicators from the Hyperbolic line can also be useful for eliminating false signals (screenshot 5).
  • To avoid over-optimization of Expert Advisors, select trading instruments where Hyperbolic works well without auxiliary indicators (screenshot 6).

Input parameters

  • Hyperbolic - the power of smoothing the noise component of the price. The higher the value, the greater the smoothing.
  • Trend sensitivity - the sensitivity of the algorithm to following the price. Zero is maximum sensitivity, the indicator line coincides with the price. The higher the value, the more volatility will be smoothed by the Hyperbolic parameter.

Special offer

The first version of the indicator is a promo version. Starting with the second version, new settings will be added to make the indicator easier to use and allow for more precise customization. Accordingly, the price will be higher. Have time to purchase a long-term license at a promotional price. The offer is valid until 2025.12.31.


Join our Hyperbolic Smoothing group, where we discuss the intricacies of the application.


Recommended products
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Multi cycle and multi indicator monitoring tool
Yu Fu Man
Indicators
This is a powerful multi cycle, multi currency pair, and multi indicator monitoring tool for MT5 version, with main functions including: 1. Monitor real-time performance of multiple indicators, including RSI, MACD, MA, and STO. 2. Monitor multiple currency pairs, customizable to add or delete currency pairs, and automatically update indicators. 3. Monitor multiple currency pairs over multiple cycles. 4. After clicking, you can directly switch to the chart and cycle you want to view. 5. Click th
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Indicators
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
LevelsGoodFrequency
Nacer Kessir
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter! Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and  resistance    levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far. SGFL3 and RGFL3  are levels with high certainty
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Trend Arrow Super MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Trend Arrow Super Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Professional but very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram in red color, enter imme
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
Price Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Indicators
"️ Your opinion matters! Share your comments and product rating to help us improve and make it better for everyone. " " Your feedback counts! Leave a comment and rating to help enhance the product and meet your needs. " Price Edge – See the Price Before the Market Moves In trading, a single second can make the difference between a profitable trade and a missed opportunity . With Price Edge on MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , you’ll never miss a tick again. Price Edge isn’t just an indicator—it’s you
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Jesus Cross alert
Damion Richardo Richards
Indicators
JESUS CROSS Indicator by Damion Description: The MA Crossover indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages cross on a 30-minute chart. It uses a Fast Moving Average (10-period) and a Slow Moving Average (21-period) to detect crossovers, which are commonly used as signals for potential trend changes. Key Features: Fast and Slow MA : The indicator employs a 10-period Fast Moving Average (FastMA) and a 21-period Slow Moving Average (SlowMA). Customizable Settings : Users can req
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Get Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Get Trend indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes the behavior of the price and, if there is a temporary weakness of the trend, you can notice this from the indicator, as in the case of a pronounced change in the direction of the trend. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their rises and falls are interspersed with pullbacks and turns. Every growth and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and wh
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicators
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool The Crystal FVG Touch Detector is a professional-grade indicator designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. It automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol or timeframe and visually marks them on your chart with precise color coding and touch detection. Built with non-repainting logic and optimized performance, it helps traders identify institutional imbalance zones in real time. Key
FREE
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. MY RECOMMENDED*  BEST   TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE. {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...! Key Features Include: Clear visual arrows for recent and histori
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
Indicators
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Indicators
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator, EA Support & Manual Guide please visit - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow No more chart overload. Trade with confidence using smart bias detection. Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe. Just click and execute — it’s that simple. Deal for
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicators
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicators
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
Indicators
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line - serve as a target. - A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and serves
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
Indicators
ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5 Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator , a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision. Key Features: Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification. Automatic Pivot
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Session Bias and Signals Pro
Sizolwethu Dlodlo
Indicators
Session Bias & Trade Signals in one tool.  Detects Asia, London & NY session trends, shows bias strength, alerts bias flips, and plots Entry/SL/TP levels with R:R. Simple dashboard for quick decisions. Simple but powerful trading assistant. This indicator automatically detects the market bias during the Asia, London, and New York sessions . It helps traders stay on the right side of the trend, avoid neutral zones, and catch bias flips with alerts. Bias Detection – Shows session bias as Bullish
Manipulation Hunter AMD
Andres Emeric Araya Rivera
1 (1)
Indicators
Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur. Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align. Wh
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review