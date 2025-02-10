Some Usage Tips for Inversion Fair Value Gaps Multi-Timeframe indicator

Hello everyone!

Below are some suggestions to help you use the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Multi-Timeframe indicator as effectively as possible (download links at the end of this post).

1. Important Input Parameters:

Timeframe show: Displays the IFVG in this timeframe (for example, display H1 IFVG in the current timeframe of M5).

Displays the IFVG in this timeframe (for example, display H1 IFVG in the current timeframe of M5). Show Last: The number of IFVGs displayed on the chart (default = 5).

The number of IFVGs displayed on the chart (default = 5). Signal Preference: Close/Wick – Are signals determined based on the Close price or the Wick?

Close/Wick – Are signals determined based on the Close price or the Wick? ATR multiplier: Filters FVGs based on ATR width. Only displays Inversions that are greater than ATR * multiplier (with ATR Period = 200).

Filters FVGs based on ATR width. Only displays Inversions that are greater than ATR * multiplier (with ATR Period = 200). FVG min/max points: Only displays FVGs that meet the minimum and maximum point thresholds (to filter out those that are too small or too large).

Only displays FVGs that meet the minimum and maximum point thresholds (to filter out those that are too small or too large). Timeframe selector: Enable this parameter to flexibly display multiple timeframes.

2. Some Usage Tips:

Once IFVGs form, they can act as very strong and reliable support/resistance zones.

Adjust the FVG min/max points parameters to suit your needs. (Typically, I set the minimum around 0.25 ATR14 and the maximum around 3.0 ATR14 to filter out FVGs that are either too weak due to being very small, or less relevant for being too large.)

For greater reliability, use IFVGs on higher timeframes. For example, I typically use H1 IFVG for M5 or M1 charts; H4 IFVG for M15 charts, etc.

To increase your potential profit, consider entering trades based on candlestick or price patterns that form after the price touches these zones. Also pay attention to price momentum at that time. I usually enter a trade when a reversal signal appears, along with the RSI being in overbought or oversold territory.

You can combine this indicator with others to increase your win rate, treating these IFVG zones like support/resistance levels.

Please note that IFVG zones will disappear if they become invalid, as the indicator only displays valid IFVG zones.

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Hopefully, the information above will help you, even if just a bit, when using the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Multi-Timeframe indicator. If there is anything unclear, feel free to let me know so I can assist you further.

You can download the indicator here:

Wishing you enjoyable and successful trading!







