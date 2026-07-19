Session Volume Profile POC

Session Volume Profile Pro draws a horizontal volume histogram for each trading session and highlights the price levels where the market spent the most activity. It gives you the three key reference levels professional volume traders rely on: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL).

KEY FEATURES

  • Point of Control (POC): the highest-activity price of the session, acting as a fair-value magnet.
  • Value Area (default 70%, configurable): the price range containing the bulk of session activity.
  • Session time entered directly in New York time (default 09:30–16:00, US index regular hours).
  • Automatic US daylight-saving conversion, with a manual broker-server UTC offset so the session always aligns with the intended exchange hours.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (indices, metals, FX, crypto).
  • Automatic volume source: uses Real Volume when the broker supplies it, otherwise Tick Volume. The active source is shown on the chart so you always know what you are looking at.
  • Configurable number of past sessions displayed, bin size, and full color control for profile, POC and Value Area.
  • Optional export of POC / VAH / VAL so your own Expert Advisor can read the levels (see inputs). [NUR falls Export-Feature implementiert — sonst diese Zeile streichen]

TYPICAL USES

  • Fade setups: rejection at VAH/VAL back toward the POC.
  • POC as a dynamic support/resistance and intraday target.
  • Naked POC tracking: prior-session POCs that price has not revisited yet. [falls implementiert]

IMPORTANT — VOLUME DATA The indicator automatically uses Real Volume when your broker provides it, and falls back to Tick Volume otherwise. On most Forex/CFD brokers only Tick Volume is available — the profile then reflects tick activity, not exchange-traded volume. For true exchange volume, use a broker with real volume data. The active source is displayed on the chart.

Not a signal generator or an auto-trader — this is an analytical tool that visualizes where volume traded, to support your own decisions.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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CorrelEdge
Agelos Evagelos Rizos
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CorrelEdge — Multi-Asset Correlation Signal Indicator Most indicators watch one asset. CorrelEdge watches four — simultaneously. By tracking the real-time correlation matrix between Gold, Silver, EUR/USD and GBP/USD, the indicator identifies statistically significant divergences that historically revert to the mean. Mathematical Foundation CorrelEdge uses a rolling covariance matrix (N=100 periods) to compute a Z-Score for all 6 correlation pairs. A signal only fires on a statistically rare devi
Multi Day Volume Profile
Agelos Evagelos Rizos
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Fixed Range Volume Profile Pro builds a single volume profile over a period you choose — the last N days or a fixed date range — and pins it to the left or right edge of the chart. The panel stays anchored to the screen while you scroll and zoom, so your key reference levels are always in view. KEY FEATURES Free period selection: last N days, or an explicit start/end date range. Screen-anchored panel: stays fixed to the left or right edge, independent of chart scrolling. Bars align to their real
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