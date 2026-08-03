Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor

Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30


Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface.

Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Global Stock Indices across all timeframes from M1 to Daily.

What is New in Version 1.30

  • Subwindow Delta Line Visualization: Integrated cumulative delta histogram displayed in a dedicated indicator subwindow with customizable positive and negative colors.
  • Enhanced 4-Type Divergence Engine: Advanced pivot-based divergence classifier detecting Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, and Hidden Bearish volume-price divergences. Fully non-repainting on bar close.
  • Multi-Channel Alert System: Instant notifications for confirmed divergence signals via Terminal Sound, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email with per-bar deduplication.
  • Redesigned Smart Footprint Coloring: Upgraded Smart Contrast mode featuring vivid color highlights for volume imbalances and 30% dimmed background shading for neutral levels.
  • Extended Live Dashboard: Floating HUD panel enhanced with 20-bar lookback counters for Regular and Hidden divergence events.

Key Features

  • Institutional Order Flow Engine: Real-time tick ingestion delivering accurate Ask x Bid volume distribution per price level.
  • Integrated Market Profile (TPO): Automatic calculation of Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL).
  • Single Print Detection: Automatically identifies and highlights low-volume buying and selling tails (Single Prints) for key support and resistance zones.
  • Non-Repainting Divergence Signals: Explicit visual labels on chart for Regular (^ R.DIV / R.DIV v) and Hidden (^ H.DIV / H.DIV v) divergences based on confirmed price and volume delta pivots.
  • Smart Multi-Asset Auto Detection: Automatically sets optimal price row height for any instrument and timeframe without manual configuration.
  • Synthetic Fallback Mode: Continues functioning smoothly on historical data using OHLC volume modeling when raw tick data is unavailable.
  • High-Performance Architecture: Modular graphic engine optimized for chart responsiveness even during high-volatility news events.

Input Parameters

1. TPO / Market Profile Settings

  • TPO Row Size (points): Price step for TPO calculation (0 = Auto-Detect).
  • Value Area %: Percentage of total volume used to calculate Value Area (Default: 70%).
  • Session Start / End Hour: Server time range for profile computation.
  • Show TPO & Level Labels: Toggle visibility of TPO profile, POC, VAH, and VAL lines on chart.

2. Footprint / Volume Cluster Settings

  • Footprint Row Size (points): Price step for volume clustering (0 = Auto-Detect).
  • Footprint Text Coloring Mode: Choose between Smart Contrast, Candle Direction, or Imbalance Priority.
  • Imbalance Threshold %: Volume ratio percentage to highlight buyer or seller imbalances (Default: 70%).
  • Min Level Vol %: Relative volume threshold to filter out low-volume clutter.
  • Show FP Text & Background: Toggle display of Ask x Bid volume text and imbalance background shading.

3. Delta Analysis & Subwindow Settings

  • Show Delta Dashboard: Display floating HUD panel with real-time delta statistics.
  • Show Cumulative Delta: Track cumulative delta across historical profiles.
  • Show Delta Line (Subwindow): Toggle cumulative delta histogram in indicator subwindow.
  • Delta Line Colors: Customize colors for positive and negative cumulative delta bars.

4. Divergence Engine Settings

  • Enable Regular / Hidden Divergence: Toggle detection of Regular and Hidden divergence types independently.
  • Pivot Detection Lookback: Number of bars required to confirm price and delta structural pivots (Default: 5).
  • Min Delta Change %: Threshold for minimum volume delta change required for valid signals.

5. Alert System Settings

  • Alert on Regular / Hidden Divergence: Enable alerts for specific divergence types.
  • Enable Sound / Push / Email Alert: Select active notification channels.
  • Sound File Name: Sound file used for terminal alerts.

Usage Recommendations

1. Attach the indicator to any financial chart (Forex, Crypto, Gold, Indices).

2. Keep Row Size parameters set to 0 to utilize the automated timeframe scaling engine.

3. Use the subwindow Cumulative Delta histogram alongside chart Divergence signals to confirm institutional absorption and exhaustion setups.

4. For questions, technical support, or feature inquiries, please contact the author directly through the MQL5 direct messaging system or post a comment in the Product Discussion section.

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Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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