Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30





Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface.

Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Global Stock Indices across all timeframes from M1 to Daily.

What is New in Version 1.30

Subwindow Delta Line Visualization : Integrated cumulative delta histogram displayed in a dedicated indicator subwindow with customizable positive and negative colors.

: Integrated cumulative delta histogram displayed in a dedicated indicator subwindow with customizable positive and negative colors. Enhanced 4-Type Divergence Engine : Advanced pivot-based divergence classifier detecting Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, and Hidden Bearish volume-price divergences. Fully non-repainting on bar close.

: Advanced pivot-based divergence classifier detecting Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, and Hidden Bearish volume-price divergences. Fully non-repainting on bar close. Multi-Channel Alert System : Instant notifications for confirmed divergence signals via Terminal Sound, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email with per-bar deduplication.

: Instant notifications for confirmed divergence signals via Terminal Sound, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email with per-bar deduplication. Redesigned Smart Footprint Coloring : Upgraded Smart Contrast mode featuring vivid color highlights for volume imbalances and 30% dimmed background shading for neutral levels.

: Upgraded Smart Contrast mode featuring vivid color highlights for volume imbalances and 30% dimmed background shading for neutral levels. Extended Live Dashboard: Floating HUD panel enhanced with 20-bar lookback counters for Regular and Hidden divergence events.

Key Features

Institutional Order Flow Engine : Real-time tick ingestion delivering accurate Ask x Bid volume distribution per price level.

: Real-time tick ingestion delivering accurate Ask x Bid volume distribution per price level. Integrated Market Profile (TPO) : Automatic calculation of Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL).

: Automatic calculation of Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL). Single Print Detection : Automatically identifies and highlights low-volume buying and selling tails (Single Prints) for key support and resistance zones.

: Automatically identifies and highlights low-volume buying and selling tails (Single Prints) for key support and resistance zones. Non-Repainting Divergence Signals : Explicit visual labels on chart for Regular (^ R.DIV / R.DIV v) and Hidden (^ H.DIV / H.DIV v) divergences based on confirmed price and volume delta pivots.

: Explicit visual labels on chart for Regular (^ R.DIV / R.DIV v) and Hidden (^ H.DIV / H.DIV v) divergences based on confirmed price and volume delta pivots. Smart Multi-Asset Auto Detection : Automatically sets optimal price row height for any instrument and timeframe without manual configuration.

: Automatically sets optimal price row height for any instrument and timeframe without manual configuration. Synthetic Fallback Mode : Continues functioning smoothly on historical data using OHLC volume modeling when raw tick data is unavailable.

: Continues functioning smoothly on historical data using OHLC volume modeling when raw tick data is unavailable. High-Performance Architecture: Modular graphic engine optimized for chart responsiveness even during high-volatility news events.

Input Parameters

1. TPO / Market Profile Settings

TPO Row Size (points) : Price step for TPO calculation (0 = Auto-Detect).

: Price step for TPO calculation (0 = Auto-Detect). Value Area % : Percentage of total volume used to calculate Value Area (Default: 70%).

: Percentage of total volume used to calculate Value Area (Default: 70%). Session Start / End Hour : Server time range for profile computation.

: Server time range for profile computation. Show TPO & Level Labels: Toggle visibility of TPO profile, POC, VAH, and VAL lines on chart.

2. Footprint / Volume Cluster Settings

Footprint Row Size (points) : Price step for volume clustering (0 = Auto-Detect).

: Price step for volume clustering (0 = Auto-Detect). Footprint Text Coloring Mode : Choose between Smart Contrast, Candle Direction, or Imbalance Priority.

: Choose between Smart Contrast, Candle Direction, or Imbalance Priority. Imbalance Threshold % : Volume ratio percentage to highlight buyer or seller imbalances (Default: 70%).

: Volume ratio percentage to highlight buyer or seller imbalances (Default: 70%). Min Level Vol % : Relative volume threshold to filter out low-volume clutter.

: Relative volume threshold to filter out low-volume clutter. Show FP Text & Background: Toggle display of Ask x Bid volume text and imbalance background shading.

3. Delta Analysis & Subwindow Settings

Show Delta Dashboard : Display floating HUD panel with real-time delta statistics.

: Display floating HUD panel with real-time delta statistics. Show Cumulative Delta : Track cumulative delta across historical profiles.

: Track cumulative delta across historical profiles. Show Delta Line (Subwindow) : Toggle cumulative delta histogram in indicator subwindow.

: Toggle cumulative delta histogram in indicator subwindow. Delta Line Colors: Customize colors for positive and negative cumulative delta bars.

4. Divergence Engine Settings

Enable Regular / Hidden Divergence : Toggle detection of Regular and Hidden divergence types independently.

: Toggle detection of Regular and Hidden divergence types independently. Pivot Detection Lookback : Number of bars required to confirm price and delta structural pivots (Default: 5).

: Number of bars required to confirm price and delta structural pivots (Default: 5). Min Delta Change %: Threshold for minimum volume delta change required for valid signals.

5. Alert System Settings

Alert on Regular / Hidden Divergence : Enable alerts for specific divergence types.

: Enable alerts for specific divergence types. Enable Sound / Push / Email Alert : Select active notification channels.

: Select active notification channels. Sound File Name: Sound file used for terminal alerts.

Usage Recommendations

1. Attach the indicator to any financial chart (Forex, Crypto, Gold, Indices).

2. Keep Row Size parameters set to 0 to utilize the automated timeframe scaling engine.

3. Use the subwindow Cumulative Delta histogram alongside chart Divergence signals to confirm institutional absorption and exhaustion setups.

4. For questions, technical support, or feature inquiries, please contact the author directly through the MQL5 direct messaging system or post a comment in the Product Discussion section.