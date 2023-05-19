Low Drawdown

5
Experience the power of a LOW DRAWDOWN trading strategy. Developed based on the popular TOB Indicator and multiple proven strategies, this EA is designed to find the highest probability order blocks and place orders accordingly. With active trading that avoids stop hunts and liquidity sweeps, it has the potential to generate consistent profits. To maximize results, keep the news filter true.

2 Copies Left After that the price will be raised to $349

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1879491


Please At Least Try One Month on Demo Account If You are Happy Then Go Over Live Account.


WARNING: The News Filter does not support back testing. Back testing simply assists us in understanding and modifying the behavior of the EA in order to improve its results.

Add This to Activate News Filter - https://ec.forexprostools.com/

Features :- 

Symbol Recommened - GBPUSD
Brokers Any Regulated
Account Type Raw Spread, VIP, Classic, Pro
Leverage  Minimum 1:100
Timeframe  5M
Settings  Download Here
Recommended Deposit  $1000
Strategy True Order Block

Warning:
  • As Always  Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
  • Be aware of the potential risks before purchasing an advisor.


Reviews 1
Top Secret
971
Top Secret 2023.05.28 22:23 
 

Good. My use other setting.Read more: Comments

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Top Secret
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Top Secret 2023.05.28 22:23 
 

Good. My use other setting.Read more: Comments

Suvashish Halder
189187
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2023.05.29 06:26
Sure, Will Do. Thank you.
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