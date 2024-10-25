EA Dance BTC h1 MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sergey Demin
- Sürüm: 1.30
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Automatic Advisor for the Bitcoin instrument. Timeframe H1
Attention:
- Trend Trading;
- Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles)
The Advisor DOES NOT use toxic strategies:
|Strategy
|Availability
|Small take profit with huge stop loss
|No
|Quick breakeven and big stop loss
|No
| Grid
|No
|Martingale
|No
|Grid + Martingale
|No
The EA was created and tested using precise tick quotes from Dukascopy with 99% quality.
Passes the Monte Carlo test perfectly!
The EA consists of 8 small EAs that use the following strategies:
Strategy one - trading on the trend -
- Kaufmans Adaptive MA;
- LinReg;
- АТР;
- DeMarker;
- Kaufman Efficiency Ratio;
- my secret supplement
Strategy two - Seasonal time patterns + Holidays
Recommended Money Management:
Risk per trade = 1% or less!
For prop firms:
Risk per trade = 0.3% or less!
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
Also note:
the EA does not guarantee future profitability based on past profitability.
Use ONLY free funds in trading!