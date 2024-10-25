EA Dance BTC h1 MT4

Automatic Advisor for the Bitcoin instrument. Timeframe H1

I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company.

All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio.





I also use this Advisor in my portfolio trading:





Attention:

The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!):

Trend Trading;

Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles)

The Advisor DOES NOT use toxic strategies:

Strategy Availability Small take profit with huge stop loss No Quick breakeven and big stop loss No Grid

No Martingale No Grid + Martingale No

The EA was created and tested using precise tick quotes from Dukascopy with 99% quality.

Passes the Monte Carlo test perfectly!





The EA consists of 8 small EAs that use the following strategies:

Strategy one - trading on the trend - Kaufmans Adaptive MA;

LinReg;

АТР;

DeMarker;

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio;

my secret supplement Strategy two - Seasonal time patterns + Holidays



Recommended Money Management:

Risk per trade = 1% or less! For prop firms: Risk per trade = 0.3% or less!



Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them. All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

Also note:

the EA does not guarantee future profitability based on past profitability. Use ONLY free funds in trading!



