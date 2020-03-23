Fibonacci Support Resistance with any Values MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.54
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator will draw Support and Resistance lines calculated on the nBars distance.
The Fibonacci lines will appear between those 2 lines and 3 levels above or under 100%.
You may change the value of each level and hide one line inside 0-100% range and all levels above or under 100%.
Input Parameters:
- nBars = 24; - amount of bars where the calculation of Support and Resistance will be done.
- Fibo = true; if false then only Support and Resistance will be shown.
- Level_1 = true; - display of the Fibonacci level.
- Fibo_Level_1 = 0.146; - the Fibonacci level value.
- ...
- FiboColorUp = Aqua;
- FiboColorDn = Orange;