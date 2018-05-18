DiNapoli Fibo Overbalance Multi Tool

It is a tool for technical analysis.

It allows you to make measurements:

  • Fibo, including the search for clusters Fibo levels (by the DiNapoli method)
  • Overbalance
  • Trend line
  • Selecting S/D levels


Input parameters

  • Trend_Color - color of the trend line
  • Trend_Width - width of the trend line
  • Trend_info - if true, along with the trend line additional information is displayed (low, high, medium of the trend line)
  • Trend_info_color_up_dn - color of the text describing the trend line
  • Trend_info_font_up_dn - font size of the text describing the trend line
  • Trend_info_color_med - color of the text describing the median line
  • Trend_info_font_med - font size of the text describing the median line
  • Draw_fibo - if true, the Fibo levels are displayed
  • Fibo_Levels - Fibo levels. You can add more levels separating them with a comma
  • Fibo_Colors - Fibo colors
  • Fibo_Level_Width - thickness of the Fibo level lines, from 0 to 4
  • Semi_Auto_Mode - if true, the Fibo measurement automatically finds local low/highs
  • Shift_to_right - if true, Fibo levels are shifted to the right side of the chart
  • Show_labels - if true, numeric values of Fibo levels are displayed
  • Draw_tracking - if true, the lines connecting the points from which the Fibo measurements are carried out are displayed
  • Draw_levels - if false, Fibo levels are displayed in the form of small points
  • Draw_OVB - if true, the Overbalance measurement is displayed
  • OVB_style - styles of Overbalance line drawing, from 0 to 4
  • OVB_width - thickness of Overbalance line drawing, from 0 to 4
  • OVB_back - if true, the background of the Overbalance rectangle is displayed
  • Different_OB_Colors - if false, all Overbalance levels displayed have the same color
  • Second_OB_level - Overbalance levels. You can add your own levels
  • Alert_distance - distance in points from the levels (trend line, Fibo, Overbalance) to activate Alerts (if Show_alert = true)
  • Show_alert - if false, Alert will not be active
  • Send_notification - if true, Alerts are sent to the mobile application
  • Play_Sound - if false, Sound will not be active
  • Alert_sound - sound file in "*.wav" format
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Jarek Paciorek
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The tool is used to calculate the size of the position that can be opened with the previously assumed risk. The risk can be defined as: percentage value of the account (%), nominal value, expressed in the account currency. The size of position is determined by the distance of the planned SL (red line). Input Parameters Lost_in_Money - if true, the value of the acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_loss", else acceptable loss is determined by the parameter "Acceptable_Risk_P
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Correlations Indicator
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
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Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Utilities
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
Smart Pending Orders Script
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Experts
Piramid Machine is a tool supporting manual trading, allowing for a radical increase in profits. Principle of operation: The trader must open the first position himself. In the "Auto_size_position" mode, the robot will determine the size of the item based on the assumed risk risk "Risk_perc" and the automatically set SL level. The SL level is defined as: If you do not use the red "colored pencil" (shown in the movie), then SL is set at the Kijun or Tenkan level - depending on the choice. The siz
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This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, available Manual and Auto trade , the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the size of the position
Scanner Candles Pattern EA
Jarek Paciorek
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Sandro Norim
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Sandro Norim 2019.12.04 03:51 
 

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