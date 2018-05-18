DiNapoli Fibo Overbalance Multi Tool
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 January 2021
- Activations: 5
It is a tool for technical analysis.
It allows you to make measurements:
- Fibo, including the search for clusters Fibo levels (by the DiNapoli method)
- Overbalance
- Trend line
- Selecting S/D levels
Input parameters
- Trend_Color - color of the trend line
- Trend_Width - width of the trend line
- Trend_info - if true, along with the trend line additional information is displayed (low, high, medium of the trend line)
- Trend_info_color_up_dn - color of the text describing the trend line
- Trend_info_font_up_dn - font size of the text describing the trend line
- Trend_info_color_med - color of the text describing the median line
- Trend_info_font_med - font size of the text describing the median line
- Draw_fibo - if true, the Fibo levels are displayed
- Fibo_Levels - Fibo levels. You can add more levels separating them with a comma
- Fibo_Colors - Fibo colors
- Fibo_Level_Width - thickness of the Fibo level lines, from 0 to 4
- Semi_Auto_Mode - if true, the Fibo measurement automatically finds local low/highs
- Shift_to_right - if true, Fibo levels are shifted to the right side of the chart
- Show_labels - if true, numeric values of Fibo levels are displayed
- Draw_tracking - if true, the lines connecting the points from which the Fibo measurements are carried out are displayed
- Draw_levels - if false, Fibo levels are displayed in the form of small points
- Draw_OVB - if true, the Overbalance measurement is displayed
- OVB_style - styles of Overbalance line drawing, from 0 to 4
- OVB_width - thickness of Overbalance line drawing, from 0 to 4
- OVB_back - if true, the background of the Overbalance rectangle is displayed
- Different_OB_Colors - if false, all Overbalance levels displayed have the same color
- Second_OB_level - Overbalance levels. You can add your own levels
- Alert_distance - distance in points from the levels (trend line, Fibo, Overbalance) to activate Alerts (if Show_alert = true)
- Show_alert - if false, Alert will not be active
- Send_notification - if true, Alerts are sent to the mobile application
- Play_Sound - if false, Sound will not be active
- Alert_sound - sound file in "*.wav" format
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