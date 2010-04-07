Forex Stock Indexes Alerts RSI and Price Indices

Forex Stock Indexes Alerts EA - RSI & Price Index Expert Advisor (MT4)

Forex Stock Index Price Alert & RSI EA for MT4

Condition: New

Delivery: Electronic and free worldwide.

Email required for delivery details upon purchase.

What Does the Program Do?

The program will alert the user when any of the 10 pre-selected stock index symbols (additional indices can be added upon request) meet specific criteria:

AUS200

EUSTX50

FRA40

GER30

HK50

JPN225

UK100

NAS100

US30

US500

For example, if you set a price alert of 6000 for UK100 (FTSE100), the program will notify you when the price falls below this threshold.

This is an excellent tool for catching unexpected price movements and ensuring you never miss opportunities in the market.

RSI Alerts

The program also monitors the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for each of the above stock indexes, providing alerts when they cross user-defined overbought or oversold levels on selected timeframes.

What is RSI?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a widely used technical indicator in financial markets. It measures the strength or weakness of a stock or market based on recent price changes. Typically, an RSI value above 70 indicates that an asset is overbought, while a value below 30 suggests it is oversold.

The user can specify custom overbought and oversold levels in this program.

How the Program Works:

The program scans RSI values across selected timeframes for the 10 stock index pairs simultaneously, sending alerts when these pairs become overbought or oversold. It runs from a single Forex chart while monitoring multiple stock index charts and timeframes, streamlining the analysis process without requiring multiple charts to be open.

Note: This algorithm is for analysis purposes only and does not execute trades.

Requirements:

Compatible with all Windows operating systems that support MetaTrader 4.

What You Will Receive:

Executable EX4 file (program file).

Assistance with installation upon request.

Customizable Index Pairs:

AUS200

EUSTX50

FRA40

GER30

HK50

JPN225

UK100

NAS100

US30

US500

Additional stock indices can be added upon request.

Customizable Timeframes:

1 minute

5 minutes

15 minutes

30 minutes

1 hour

4 hours

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

About the Developer :

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.