Ninja Wolf Robot
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.15
- Updated: 28 August 2020
- Activations: 5
for GMT=0 brokers only
or a trade copier method
All Brokers Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy
the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .
its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test
--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--
Real Account Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/655721
Low risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/917159
All Products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxfairfight/seller
in order to test properly
- 1 : test only on EUR/USD
- 2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)
- 3: GMT Data Time = 0
- 4 DST : None
i advice to test with Tick Data Suite
the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk
so the average trades per month is about 4-8
the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market
because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month
you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size
Requirements
Timeframe :Daily.
Minimum account balance: $100.
currency : EURUSD
VPS SERVER
GMT =0 Mt4 Broker OR a trade copier with any broker you like
Features:
- The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work
- 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year
- great performance and high income for 17 years
Settings:
MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders
LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target
ShortProfitTarget : Sell orders profit target
RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward
MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed
option 1: this robot need to work on ( 0 GMT BROKER ) with your live account in one of brokers below .
Exness : https://my.exness.com/
FOREX.COM : http://www.forex.com
option 2 : you can use a free trade copier to copy the trades from GMT 0 broker with a demo account to your live account with your preferred broker
Trade Copier Global Free
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20777#!tab=overview
i will be super happy to setup everything for you :)
All Brokers Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy
Trades são iguais ao backtest e sinal! assistencia do vendedor é excelente! obrigado meu amigo