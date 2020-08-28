Ninja Wolf Robot

5

for GMT=0 brokers only

or a trade copier method 
All Brokers Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .

its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test 

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--


Real Account Monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/655721

Low risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/917159


All Products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxfairfight/seller

in order to test properly

  • 1 : test only on EUR/USD
  • 2 : use only a daily time frame  (D1)
  • 3: GMT Data Time = 0
  • 4 DST : None

i advice to test with Tick Data Suite


the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk  

so the average trades per month is about 4-8 


the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market 

because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders  the average 4-8 trades per month 

you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size 


Requirements

Timeframe  :Daily.

Minimum account balance: $100.

currency : EURUSD 

VPS SERVER

GMT =0 Mt4 Broker OR  a trade copier with any broker you like


Features:

  • The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work 

  • 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year

  • great performance and high income for 17 years  


Settings:

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ShortProfitTarget : Sell  orders profit target

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward 

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed 


 

option 1:  this robot need to work on ( 0 GMT BROKER ) with your live account in one of brokers below  .

Exness : https://my.exness.com/

FOREX.COM : http://www.forex.com



option 2 : you can use a free trade copier to copy the trades from GMT 0 broker with a demo account to your live account with your preferred broker


Trade Copier Global Free


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20777#!tab=overview


i will be super happy to setup everything for you :)



All Brokers Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy











Reviews 4
Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.02.14 13:07 
 

Trades são iguais ao backtest e sinal! assistencia do vendedor é excelente! obrigado meu amigo

EA seeker KIM
81
EA seeker KIM 2020.12.31 12:38 
 

Looks very promising. live signal is reliable.

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Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.02.14 13:07 
 

Trades são iguais ao backtest e sinal! assistencia do vendedor é excelente! obrigado meu amigo

EA seeker KIM
81
EA seeker KIM 2020.12.31 12:38 
 

Looks very promising. live signal is reliable.

maraf haja
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maraf haja 2020.12.29 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

marde yafo
26
marde yafo 2020.12.26 01:13 
 

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