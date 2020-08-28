Ninja Wolf Robot

for GMT=0 brokers only or a trade copier method

All Brokers Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy



the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions .

its in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 17 years back-test

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--





Real Account Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/655721

Low risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/917159





All Products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxfairfight/seller



in order to test properly

1 : test only on EUR/USD

2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)

3: GMT Data Time = 0

4 DST : None i advice to test with Tick Data Suite



the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk so the average trades per month is about 4-8





the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market

because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month

you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size





Requirements

Timeframe :Daily.

Minimum account balance: $100.

currency : EURUSD

VPS SERVER

GMT =0 Mt4 Broker OR a trade copier with any broker you like





Features:

The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work

17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year

great performance and high income for 17 years





Settings:

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ShortProfitTarget : Sell orders profit target

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed





option 1: this robot need to work on ( 0 GMT BROKER ) with your live account in one of brokers below . Exness : https://my.exness.com/ FOREX.COM : http://www.forex.com



option 2 : you can use a free trade copier to copy the trades from GMT 0 broker with a demo account to your live account with your preferred broker

Trade Copier Global Free

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20777#!tab=overview

i will be super happy to setup everything for you :)









All Brokers Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62712?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy







































