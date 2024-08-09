Volume Order Blocks

5

Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy.

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/

📈 Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks:

  • Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiate between bullish and bearish order blocks on your chart, giving you a clear understanding of market sentiment.

  • Volumetric Information: Enable or disable the display of volumetric data within the order blocks. This unique feature lets you see the total volume of each block, including the bullish/bearish volume ratio, helping you assess the potential strength and reliability of the blocks.

  • Historic Zones: Choose to display or hide historic order block zones, giving you control over your chart's appearance and focusing on the most relevant data.

  • Visual Customization: Tailor the look of your order blocks to suit your preferences with a variety of styling options. Make your charts not only functional but also visually appealing.

  • Multi Timeframe (MTF) Feature: MTF functionality lets you analyze order blocks across different timeframes seamlessly. This means you can correlate short-term trends with long-term market movements, providing deeper insights and a more robust trading strategy.

🚀 How It Work

Order blocks form when a significant number of market orders accumulate within a specific price range. The Volume Order Blocks indicator identifies these zones using specific chart formations. What sets this tool apart is its ability to consider both high and low volumes when determining the strength of an order block.

  • Bullish Order Blocks: The strength is gauged by comparing the total volume of the last two bars (high volume) against the volume of the oldest bar in the formation (low volume).

  • Bearish Order Blocks: Here, the low volume is defined by the total of the last two bars, while the oldest bar represents the high volume.

This method gives you a deeper insight into the strength of each order block, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

🔥 What Makes It Unique?

The Volume Order Blocks indicator stands out due to its ability to display the total volume within an order block, along with a detailed bullish/bearish volume ratio. This level of detail is crucial for traders looking to understand the true power behind a price movement. Additionally, the indicator can combine overlapping order block zones, resulting in cleaner, more organized charts that are easier to analyze.

⚙️ Customizable Settings:

  1. General Configuration:

    • Volumetric Info: Toggle the display of volumetric information within order blocks.
    • Zone Invalidation: Choose between using the wick or the close price for invalidating an order block.
    • Swing Length: Adjust the swing length to control how the indicator identifies order block formations. Smaller values will detect smaller blocks, offering flexibility based on your trading style.

  2. Alerts: Stay on top of market movements with three types of alerts:

    • Entry Alert: Notifies you when the price enters an order block zone.
    • Break Alert: Alerts you when the price breaks through a zone.
    • Retest Alert: Get notified when the price retests a broken zone.

📌 Why Choose Volume Order Blocks?

This indicator is perfect for traders who want a deeper, more informed analysis of the markets. With its ability to incorporate volumetric data and its flexible customization options, Volume Order Blocks offers a clear advantage in understanding market dynamics and making better trading decisions.

Start trading smarter with the Volume Order Blocks indicator today and take your market analysis to the next level!

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.


İncelemeler 11
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2025.07.22 01:03 
 

Fantastic product! One of the few indicators I can rely on for my discretionary based trading.

Jamesdelz
2624
Jamesdelz 2025.07.08 09:56 
 

Suvashish Halder this is the one that I wanted an alert added , i got too excited forgot which review i gave - volume order block as it appears alert thank you!

Jaden Ali Walker
409
Jaden Ali Walker 2024.11.29 14:54 
 

This might be one of the best indicators on this marketplace ever. This is great when used on things like Gold and US30 and indicies, which are primarily bullish assets, I personally use for gold and US30 on H1 timeframe and it’s nearly perfect everytime. I wouldn’t use for currency pairs for me personally as those are more ranging and harder to gauge a trend properly unless you swing trade on H4 or higher. But for certain assets that are primarily bullish this is great as you’ll never miss the trend. I’m still tweaking and configuring the alerts I’m unsure if they work properly but if they do this will be the best money I’ve spent. Very easy for prop firm accounts and such, can make a lot of money especially if you’re only trading a single pair. This is truly all you need especially if the alerts work properly, depending on asset and timeframe the order blocks are very accurate and won’t fail much. Obviously nothing is 100 percent guaranteed however this will always keep you on the right side of the trend.

Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
DevonHendrikse
61
DevonHendrikse 2025.09.04 08:37 
 

Recently bought the Volume Order block indicator. Am very happy with the functionality and the fact that one can implement different timeframes at will and leisure. for longer swing trading and using the higher timeframes the indicator is pretty damn accurate.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.09.04 10:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2025.07.22 01:03 
 

Fantastic product! One of the few indicators I can rely on for my discretionary based trading.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.07.22 03:28
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Jamesdelz
2624
Jamesdelz 2025.07.08 09:56 
 

Suvashish Halder this is the one that I wanted an alert added , i got too excited forgot which review i gave - volume order block as it appears alert thank you!

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.07.09 18:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Jaden Ali Walker
409
Jaden Ali Walker 2024.11.29 14:54 
 

This might be one of the best indicators on this marketplace ever. This is great when used on things like Gold and US30 and indicies, which are primarily bullish assets, I personally use for gold and US30 on H1 timeframe and it’s nearly perfect everytime. I wouldn’t use for currency pairs for me personally as those are more ranging and harder to gauge a trend properly unless you swing trade on H4 or higher. But for certain assets that are primarily bullish this is great as you’ll never miss the trend. I’m still tweaking and configuring the alerts I’m unsure if they work properly but if they do this will be the best money I’ve spent. Very easy for prop firm accounts and such, can make a lot of money especially if you’re only trading a single pair. This is truly all you need especially if the alerts work properly, depending on asset and timeframe the order blocks are very accurate and won’t fail much. Obviously nothing is 100 percent guaranteed however this will always keep you on the right side of the trend.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.11.29 15:34
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
danmar
2093
danmar 2024.11.27 10:53 
 

Hi this indicator is very interesting and the support of Suvashish is excellent and he listen to the wish of his buyers for new functionalities. Especially the buttons functionality which allow a clear chart when needed. Will come back when i have more to say but it is already very good.Thank you

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.11.27 17:39
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Ming Chan LU
78
Ming Chan LU 2024.10.03 17:02 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.10.03 17:48
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Matt Annett
88
Matt Annett 2024.09.11 02:14 
 

Great indicator, been using one similar on trading view so good to see one for MT4

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.09.11 04:33
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Eris13
479
Eris13 2024.08.23 09:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.08.23 10:02
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:45 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.08.20 18:09
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
pornchai_p
956
pornchai_p 2024.08.12 15:05 
 

This is fantastic product. It increases my trading confident. Thank you.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.08.12 19:17
Thanks for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
trick 86
609
trick 86 2024.08.11 18:02 
 

mtf version please

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.09.11 04:34
Check inbox. Thank you.
İncelemeye yanıt