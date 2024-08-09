Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy.

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/

📈 Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks:

Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiate between bullish and bearish order blocks on your chart, giving you a clear understanding of market sentiment.

Volumetric Information: Enable or disable the display of volumetric data within the order blocks. This unique feature lets you see the total volume of each block, including the bullish/bearish volume ratio, helping you assess the potential strength and reliability of the blocks.

Historic Zones: Choose to display or hide historic order block zones, giving you control over your chart's appearance and focusing on the most relevant data.

Visual Customization: Tailor the look of your order blocks to suit your preferences with a variety of styling options. Make your charts not only functional but also visually appealing.

Multi Timeframe (MTF) Feature: MTF functionality lets you analyze order blocks across different timeframes seamlessly. This means you can correlate short-term trends with long-term market movements, providing deeper insights and a more robust trading strategy.

🚀 How It Work

Order blocks form when a significant number of market orders accumulate within a specific price range. The Volume Order Blocks indicator identifies these zones using specific chart formations. What sets this tool apart is its ability to consider both high and low volumes when determining the strength of an order block.

Bullish Order Blocks: The strength is gauged by comparing the total volume of the last two bars (high volume) against the volume of the oldest bar in the formation (low volume).

Bearish Order Blocks: Here, the low volume is defined by the total of the last two bars, while the oldest bar represents the high volume.

This method gives you a deeper insight into the strength of each order block, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

🔥 What Makes It Unique?

The Volume Order Blocks indicator stands out due to its ability to display the total volume within an order block, along with a detailed bullish/bearish volume ratio. This level of detail is crucial for traders looking to understand the true power behind a price movement. Additionally, the indicator can combine overlapping order block zones, resulting in cleaner, more organized charts that are easier to analyze.

⚙️ Customizable Settings:

General Configuration: Volumetric Info: Toggle the display of volumetric information within order blocks.

Toggle the display of volumetric information within order blocks. Zone Invalidation: Choose between using the wick or the close price for invalidating an order block.

Choose between using the wick or the close price for invalidating an order block. Swing Length: Adjust the swing length to control how the indicator identifies order block formations. Smaller values will detect smaller blocks, offering flexibility based on your trading style. Alerts: Stay on top of market movements with three types of alerts: Entry Alert: Notifies you when the price enters an order block zone.

Notifies you when the price enters an order block zone. Break Alert: Alerts you when the price breaks through a zone.

Alerts you when the price breaks through a zone. Retest Alert: Get notified when the price retests a broken zone.

📌 Why Choose Volume Order Blocks?

This indicator is perfect for traders who want a deeper, more informed analysis of the markets. With its ability to incorporate volumetric data and its flexible customization options, Volume Order Blocks offers a clear advantage in understanding market dynamics and making better trading decisions.

Start trading smarter with the Volume Order Blocks indicator today and take your market analysis to the next level!

Feel free to contact me if you need any assistance.



