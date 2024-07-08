Fx Miracle MT4

5

Fx Miracle

Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.

Fx Miracle    blog     

flash sale end after 24 h after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel  

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick  with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame

on pair  AUDNZD

  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )
  • Make time frames parameter   

Time frame 1   30 minutes

Time frame 2    1 hour

Time frame 3     4 hour

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it

3.      collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  30 min  chart  of AUDNZD
  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )

  • Make time frames parameter   

    Time frame 1   30 minutes

    Time frame 2    1 hour

    Time frame 3     4 hour

  • if your capital  1000 $   you can use auto lot up to  0.16  lot  if your leverage 1:500 and more  and if your leverage 1:100  you can use auto lot 0.1

  • important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD


Reviews 3
1708769781Aa
44
1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

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Experts
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Currencies Hunter Mt5
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Enigmion EA   – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA   is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for   AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on   disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for   stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. Th
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1708769781Aa
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1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

yuk kim
632
yuk kim 2024.07.20 23:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5011
Reply from developer Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr 2024.07.21 02:35
thanks for your review if you need any help just ask me and yes Fx miracle work on any account and yes you can choose fixed lot or auto lot as you wish
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