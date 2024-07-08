Fx Miracle MT4
- Experts
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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes BadrAfter years of working in the forex market, I would like to share my experience with you and the tools I created .
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 August 2024
- Activations: 10
Fx Miracle
Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.
Fx Miracle blog
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How to make Back test ?
download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame
on pair AUDNZD
- Fx Miracle have GMT+ system add your broker time zone ( +3GMT already in default parameter )
- Make time frames parameter
Time frame 1 30 minutes
Time frame 2 1 hour
Time frame 3 4 hour
why you choose this unique expert ?
1. very secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it
2. very advanced time filter to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it
3. collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order
4. control max deposit load
5. very secret algorithm to open orders
6. Statistic Panel
7. very easy to use
How to install
- The EA must be attached to 30 min chart of AUDNZD
- Fx Miracle have GMT+ system add your broker time zone ( +3GMT already in default parameter )
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Make time frames parameter
Time frame 1 30 minutes
Time frame 2 1 hour
Time frame 3 4 hour
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if your capital 1000 $ you can use auto lot up to 0.16 lot if your leverage 1:500 and more and if your leverage 1:100 you can use auto lot 0.1
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important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
Requirements
- I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD
good ea