Fx Miracle MT4

5

Fx Miracle

Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.

Fx Miracle    blog     

flash sale end after 24 h after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel  

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick  with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame

on pair  AUDNZD

  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )
  • Make time frames parameter   

Time frame 1   30 minutes

Time frame 2    1 hour

Time frame 3     4 hour

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it

3.      collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  30 min  chart  of AUDNZD
  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )

  • Make time frames parameter   

    Time frame 1   30 minutes

    Time frame 2    1 hour

    Time frame 3     4 hour

  • if your capital  1000 $   you can use auto lot up to  0.16  lot  if your leverage 1:500 and more  and if your leverage 1:100  you can use auto lot 0.1

  • important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD


Отзывы 3
1708769781Aa
44
1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Эксперты
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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Gold Secret Code MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Индикаторы
Unveil the   true rhythm of gold   with   Gold Secret Code Indicator , a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through   three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and ris
Currencies Hunter
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Эксперты
Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
Market Striker
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Эксперты
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog  after purchase contact me
Pips Harvester MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Эксперты
Pips Harvester This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This exp
Gold Secret Code MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Индикаторы
Unveil the true rhythm of gold with Gold Secret Code Indicator, a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and risk). 2- B
Enigmion EA MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Эксперты
Enigmion EA – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. The EA priori
Easy Assistant Tool MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Утилиты
Easy Assistant Tool Easy Assistant Tool is a professional trading control panel designed for Meta Trader traders who want faster execution, smarter trade management, and easy symbol switching directly from one panel. This tool helps traders manage orders efficiently without wasting time dragging charts or switching manually between symbols. after purchased contact me  to get special   BONUS  read the blog   to know how to use it  Main Features  Instant Buy / Sell execution  Buy Stop, Sell Stop,
Currencies Hunter Mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Эксперты
Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
Market striker mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Эксперты
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker   blog  after purchase contact
Pips Harvester MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Эксперты
Pips Harvester This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expe
Fx Miracle MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (3)
Эксперты
Fx Miracle Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount o
Enigmion EA MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
Эксперты
Enigmion EA   – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA   is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for   AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on   disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for   stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. Th
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1708769781Aa
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1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

yuk kim
632
yuk kim 2024.07.20 23:59 
 

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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5011
Ответ разработчика Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr 2024.07.21 02:35
thanks for your review if you need any help just ask me and yes Fx miracle work on any account and yes you can choose fixed lot or auto lot as you wish
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