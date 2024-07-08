Fx Miracle MT4

5

Fx Miracle

Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.

Fx Miracle    blog     

flash sale end after 24 h after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel  

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick  with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame

on pair  AUDNZD

  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )
  • Make time frames parameter   

Time frame 1   30 minutes

Time frame 2    1 hour

Time frame 3     4 hour

 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it

3.      collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  30 min  chart  of AUDNZD
  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )

  • Make time frames parameter   

    Time frame 1   30 minutes

    Time frame 2    1 hour

    Time frame 3     4 hour

  • if your capital  1000 $   you can use auto lot up to  0.16  lot  if your leverage 1:500 and more  and if your leverage 1:100  you can use auto lot 0.1

  • important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD


评分 3
1708769781Aa
44
1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

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你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
专家
XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
专家
MULTI SNIPER EA 是一款精准的自动交易系统，在 MT4 平台上的准确率高达 90% 左右。 这款盈利丰厚的剥头皮 EA 无疑是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一。   No grid! No martingale! 它是独家产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站提供。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件：   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - 实现了复利方法和剥头皮交易技术。 - 系统会根据市场波动自动设置动态止损。 - EA 默认具有自动（手数计算）风险管理功能，并提供固定手数选项。 - 可调整交易入场敏感度参数。 - 周末无交易缺口。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度可达 1 分钟。 - 内置点差显示。 - 机器人具有盈亏平衡功能。 - 账户杠杆：1:30 至 1:2000 范围内任意选择。 - 最推荐的货币对是 GBPCAD 和 GBPAUD - 相应的 Set_files 可在“评论”部分找到。 - 不存在任何危险的马丁格尔/网格策略。每笔订单都有自己的止损位，以保护账户安全。 - 运行时间：EA 会根据设置中的时间过滤器，从美国交易时段结束
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
专家
Mirror EA 是一款基于 SmaSRS196 指标的自动交易系统。该指标结合了简单移动平均线 (SMA) 和相对强弱指数 (RSI)，并采用 96 周期优化框架。该 EA 持续分析市场状况，通过 SMA 确认趋势方向，同时利用 RSI 检测动能强度和潜在的超买/超卖情况，从而识别高概率交易机会。当指标变为红色时，EA 会在移动平均线下方卖出；当指标变为绿色时，EA 会在移动平均线上方买入。 该策略旨在通过要求趋势和动能一致才能建仓，从而减少虚假信号。其可配置参数允许针对不同的金融工具和时间框架进行优化，同时保持执行的一致性。该 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势工具上表现尤为出色。这是一款马丁格尔/网格策略 EA。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
专家
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
专家
Trend Catcher EA 使用作者自主研发的自适应趋势分析指标来分析市场价格走势。它通过过滤掉短期噪音，专注于潜在的动能强度、波动性扩张和价格结构行为，从而识别真实的市场方向。该 EA 结合了移动平均线、RSI 和波动率过滤器等特殊定制指标的平滑和趋势过滤功能，可以根据预设的交易条件自动执行交易。 该系统会等待趋势确认，而不是对每一次价格波动都做出反应，然后在进入动态均衡区域之前寻找可控的回调机会，并顺势而为。这是一款马丁格尔/网格交易 EA。 货币对和时间框架： 该 EA 在 15 分钟或更高时间框架（例如 H1）下运行良好，适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd 等，以获得更高的准确性。 设置： 开启新系列 – 真/假 – 允许开启新系列 买入交易 – 真/假 – 允许买入 卖出交易 – 真/假 – 允许卖出 管理手动订单 – 真/假 – 如果交易者手动输入新订单，EA 将自动执行 使用对冲 – 真/假 – 允许对冲 订单备注 – EA 趋势 AI 最
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
专家
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 推出“Gold Buster”EA：下一代动态支撑-阻力和风险管理系统 “Gold Buster”EA 代表了自动化交易系统的尖端技术，利用未平仓头寸管理和风险分析技术的最新进展，重新定义如何在金融市场中识别和利用支撑位和阻力位。这款革命性的专家顾问 (EA) 旨在无缝地跨各种交易平台和工具工作，满足寻求持续利润和降低风险的新手和经验丰富的交易者的需求。 主要特点： 动态支撑和阻力识别： “Gold Buster”EA 的核心在于其动态支撑和阻力识别算法。与传统的静态支撑位和阻力位（通常是预先定义的，很快就会过时）不同，此 EA 利用机器学习和人工智能来适应不断变化的市场条件。它不断分析历史价格数据、实时市场走势和关键技术指标，以准确识别相关的支撑位和阻力位。 自适应风险管理： “Gold Buster”EA 采用自适应风险管理系统，可根据市场波动性和历史表
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
专家
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Gold Secret Code MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
指标
Unveil the   true rhythm of gold   with   Gold Secret Code Indicator , a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through   three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and ris
Order Block Hunter MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (3)
指标
Order block hunter indicator is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best a
Currencies Hunter
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
专家
Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
Market Striker
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
专家
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker blog  after purchase contact me
Pips Harvester MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
专家
Pips Harvester This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This exp
Gold Secret Code MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
指标
Unveil the true rhythm of gold with Gold Secret Code Indicator, a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and risk). 2- B
Enigmion EA MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
专家
Enigmion EA – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. The EA priori
Easy Assistant Tool MT4
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
实用工具
Easy Assistant Tool Easy Assistant Tool is a professional trading control panel designed for Meta Trader traders who want faster execution, smarter trade management, and easy symbol switching directly from one panel. This tool helps traders manage orders efficiently without wasting time dragging charts or switching manually between symbols. after purchased contact me  to get special   BONUS  read the blog   to know how to use it  Main Features  Instant Buy / Sell execution  Buy Stop, Sell Stop,
Currencies Hunter Mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
专家
Currencies Hunter    is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore
Market striker mt5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
专家
Market Striker A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert. Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results . Market Striker   blog  after purchase contact
Pips Harvester MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
专家
Pips Harvester This expert is the result of hard work and tests for a whole year and an extraordinary study of the most successful models. It is the next generation type that uses a very complex method to open and identify trades.  pairs, which is the currency pair  It contains very complex codes that have been prepared. It was formulated and tested for more than a full year, and it is the best expert I have created so far, and it has shown amazing results while trading on the account. This expe
Fx Miracle MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (3)
专家
Fx Miracle Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount o
Enigmion EA MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (1)
专家
Enigmion EA   – Professional AUDCAD Expert Advisor for M5 (No Martingale) Enigmion EA   is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for   AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe . It focuses on   disciplined execution, strict trade filtering, and intelligent risk management . The strategy avoids high-risk techniques and is designed for   stable, controlled trading behavior . The system applies proprietary logic to analyze price behavior and market conditions before opening any trade. Th
筛选:
1708769781Aa
44
1708769781Aa 2024.09.07 16:36 
 

good ea

dimityr_dichev
104
dimityr_dichev 2024.09.05 06:58 
 

EA is unique

yuk kim
632
yuk kim 2024.07.20 23:59 
 

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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5067
来自开发人员的回复 Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr 2024.07.21 02:35
thanks for your review if you need any help just ask me and yes Fx miracle work on any account and yes you can choose fixed lot or auto lot as you wish
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