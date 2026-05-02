Easy Assistant Tool MT4

Easy Assistant Tool

Easy Assistant Tool is a professional trading control panel designed for Meta Trader traders who want faster execution, smarter trade management, and easy symbol switching directly from one panel.

This tool helps traders manage orders efficiently without wasting time dragging charts or switching manually between symbols.

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read the blog to know how to use it

Main Features

Instant Buy / Sell execution

Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit support

Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All functions

Partial close options (25% / 50% / 75%)

Risk management settings

Stop Loss & Take Profit control

Break Even & Trailing Stop support

Fast symbol switching directly from the panel

Manage multiple trading pairs from one place

Clean and easy-to-use interface

Why Choose Easy Assistant Tool?

Easy Assistant Tool is built for traders who need speed, control, and simplicity during trading sessions. The integrated symbol switching system allows you to change trading pairs instantly without opening or dragging multiple charts.

Perfect for:

Scalpers

Day traders

Multi-pair traders

Fast execution trading styles

Take full control of your trades with an all-in-one trading management panel.

Built-In Risk Management

Risk management is one of the most important parts of successful trading.

Easy Assistant Tool includes integrated controls for:

Stop Loss ( points ) for example if you want 100 pips then write 1000 points in 2 digits broker

Take Profit ( points ) for example if you want 100 pips then write 1000 points in 2 digits broker

Risk Settings

Max Lot Size mean the max lot for open order contact with risk

Max Trade Control mean max number of trades

Daily Loss Settings % from capital

Break Even when the price move for x points profit then stop loss move to entry point

Trailing Stop when the price move for x points profit then stop loss move to every x points to secure the profits

This helps traders maintain discipline and improve money management during trading sessions.