Easy Assistant Tool MT4

Easy Assistant Tool

Easy Assistant Tool is a professional trading control panel designed for Meta Trader traders who want faster execution, smarter trade management, and easy symbol switching directly from one panel.

This tool helps traders manage orders efficiently without wasting time dragging charts or switching manually between symbols.

after purchased contact me  to get special   BONUS 

read the blog  to know how to use it 

Main Features

 Instant Buy / Sell execution
 Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit support
 Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All functions
 Partial close options (25% / 50% / 75%)
 Risk management settings
 Stop Loss & Take Profit control
 Break Even & Trailing Stop support
 Fast symbol switching directly from the panel
 Manage multiple trading pairs from one place
 Clean and easy-to-use interface

Why Choose Easy Assistant Tool?

Easy Assistant Tool is built for traders who need speed, control, and simplicity during trading sessions. The integrated symbol switching system allows you to change trading pairs instantly without opening or dragging multiple charts.

Perfect for:

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • Multi-pair traders

  • Fast execution trading styles

Take full control of your trades with an all-in-one trading management panel.

Built-In Risk Management

Risk management is one of the most important parts of successful trading.

Easy Assistant Tool includes integrated controls for:

  • Stop Loss    (   points )    for example  if you want 100 pips then write 1000 points    in 2 digits broker  

  • Take Profit     (   points )    for example  if you want 100 pips then write 1000 points    in 2 digits broker  

  • Risk Settings     

  • Max Lot Size       mean the max lot for open order contact with risk     

  • Max Trade Control         mean max number of trades 

  • Daily Loss Settings           % from capital 

  • Break Even           when the price move for x points profit  then stop loss move to entry point  

  • Trailing Stop         when the price move for x points profit  then stop loss move to every x points to secure the profits  

This helps traders maintain discipline and improve money management during trading sessions.

  • when you click symbols the window of symbols   appear  and disappear as you wish  and its take pairs and assets from your market watch
  • when you click management the window of management    appear  and disappear as you wish
  • you can move the panel from the dot with the two arrows at left top


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Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Muhammad Faisal Sagala
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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