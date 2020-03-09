GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA

Key Features:

Optimized for GBPUSD on M15 Timeframe : Specifically designed and tested for the GBPUSD pair on a 15-minute chart.

: Specifically designed and tested for the GBPUSD pair on a 15-minute chart. Minimum Recommended Account Size : Requires a minimum account balance of $1000 to ensure low drawdowns.

: Requires a minimum account balance of $1000 to ensure low drawdowns. Spread Compatibility : Best used with low spread or ECN accounts to maximize profitability.

: Best used with low spread or ECN accounts to maximize profitability. Risk Management : Includes an option to disable the Exponential Lot feature by setting it to 1.0, based on your trading needs.

: Includes an option to disable the Exponential Lot feature by setting it to 1.0, based on your trading needs. Customizable Parameters: Offers a range of adjustable parameters, allowing users to tailor the EA to their trading style and risk tolerance.



Parameter Explanations for GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA

MM (Money Management Toggle) Description : A toggle to enable or disable money management features.

: A toggle to enable or disable money management features. Options : No : Disables money management. Yes : Enables money management.





: MMType Description : Specifies the type of money management being used.

: Specifies the type of money management being used. Options : No : Disables money management. Yes : Enables money management.





: UseAdd Description : Boolean parameter to enable or disable additional trading positions.

: Boolean parameter to enable or disable additional trading positions. Options : Yes : Allows multiple trading positions. No : Allows only one trading position.





: LotExponent Description : The exponent value used for calculating lot sizes.

: The exponent value used for calculating lot sizes. Example : 1.5

: 1.5 Note: Setting it to 1.0 means that the Exponential Lot feature is disabled, using the same lot size for all trades.



Slip Description : Maximum slippage allowed in points.

: Maximum slippage allowed in points. Example : 3.0

: 3.0 Note: You can adjust this according to your broker's slippage.



Lots Description : The initial lot size for trades.

: The initial lot size for trades. Example : 0.01

: 0.01 Note: To maintain a low drawdown (DD), it's important to use 0.01 lots per $1000 in the account (less than 15% DD). If you can manage a higher DD (like 30%), you can use 0.02 lots per $1000 or 0.01 lots per $500.



LotsDigits Description: Number of decimal places for lot sizes.



TakeProfit Description: Take profit level in points.



Stoploss Description: Stop loss level in points.



PipStep Description : Minimum price movement (in points) before adding another position.

: Minimum price movement (in points) before adding another position. Example : 80.0

: 80.0 Note: You can adjust this value higher or lower depending on your trading style.



MaxTrades Description: Maximum number of trades allowed to be open at the same time.



UseTimeOut Description: Boolean parameter to enable or disable trade timeout functionality.



MaxTradeOpenHours Description : Maximum time (in hours) a trade can remain open.

: Maximum time (in hours) a trade can remain open. Example: 60.0



BackgroundColor Description : The color for the chart background.

: The color for the chart background. Example: MidnightBlue

The GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA operates with high frequency on an intermediate timeframe (TF) like M15 to ensure stability, unlike typical high-frequency EAs that usually operate on smaller timeframes such as M5 or even M1.

You can expect stable trading by capturing slightly larger market movements than those targeted on smaller timeframes. The stop loss (SL) is strategically placed outside the current price range to avoid frequent triggers, while the take profit (TP) is set at 200 points, which is reasonable for this TF. This setup allows the EA to function like a scalper but on the M15 TF.

The EA offers significant flexibility in its parameters, enabling you to configure it for a single trade or multiple trades, with or without the Exponential Lot feature. If using multiple trades, you can also adjust the distance in points between successive trades.

Although optimized for M15, you can use this EA on other timeframes if needed. However, you must adjust the aforementioned parameters to suit your specific requirements and always perform thorough testing and modifications on a demo account.



