Order Blocks Finder
- Indicators
- Muhammad Arslan
- Version: 2.19
- Updated: 16 October 2023
- Activations: 6
Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.
Features
- Auto Order Blocks Draw
- Market Structure BOS LINE
- Auto Imbalance Detect
- Auto Trend Detect
- MTF Order Blocks
- Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal
- Imbalance removed after filled
- Order Blocks Retest counted Order Block Untested Show and Hide Order Block Proven
- Hide Bullish OB show Only Bearish OB
- Hide Bearish Show Only Bullish
- Hide Both and Follow just imbalance
- Two strategies in one time
- OTE Fibonacci Levels
- Market info
- Market Trend
How to show MTF order Block
Go on indicator setting at the end of scroll you see OTF Setting change Timeframe current to other timeframe.
Some Tips:
- Indicator will be display two signal first signal is alert signal and second signal is long wick rejection, I suggest you follow 2nd signal first signal may be risky for you.
- Follow Trend. Trend is your Friend.
- Use William Percent Range indicator for extra confirmation
- When candle touch zone after make sure the WPR indicator is overbought or oversold. -10 level is overbought and -75 level is oversold.
