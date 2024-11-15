Trade Insights Display

Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision.

This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Margin
  • Spread
  • Swap
  • Remaining time for the current candle.

These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the spread your broker is offering (you may notice it’s not always “low spread” as advertised). If you're about to trade a pair with a high spread, you can steer clear and potentially avoid significant losses.

Improved visibility and reduced distractions:

This indicator allows you to place data in the upper corners and adjust colors and font size to match your needs!

  • Flexible positioning: Place indicator values in either of the top corners of the chart for easy reading and alignment with your preferred analysis style:

    • 0: Top-left corner
    • 1: Top-right corner

**The lower corners are reserved for indicators in your strategy.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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NextCandlePredictor No Repaint
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
NextCandlePredictor Indicator NextCandlePredictor, a signal indicator with alert that does not repaint, does not change its color, does not move, does not disappear, and has no lag. It will help you identify the direction of the next or upcoming candles in any timeframe. Highly recommended for high volatility markets like New York, London, or even the overlap of both. Main Features: Versatility in Timeframes: Provides quick and accurate signals in any timeframe, from M1 to H1 and beyond. Clear B
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
User Guide for Candle Probability Scalper This indicator makes scalping easy and 100% intuitive. Candle Probability Scalper will show you at a glance the strength percentages of buyers and sellers in REAL TIME , and on the current candle. The percentages update with every tick, which means that second by second, you'll know what most buyers and sellers are doing without any delay. This will greatly help you determine or confirm the strength of each side, and therefore where the price might move.
Trade Planner Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Plan every trade before you click, see your real risk, reward and lot size right on the chart. Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence. Trade Planner Pro turns any chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk %, the real money you put on the line, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more gu
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Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
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Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Switch pairs and timeframes on a single chart, without ever opening another window. Are you tired of switching between multiple charts to monitor different currency pairs and timeframes? The Pairs and TF Changer indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience! Once you have loaded all the indicators for your strategy, add the Pairs and TF Changer to the chart. If necessary, you can then adjust its position, colors, or the number of columns it displays! Key Features: Seaml
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MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Watch up to 60 pairs and timeframes on one chart, no more clicking between windows. The "MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" indicator is designed to provide a comprehensive market view quickly, allowing you to monitor up to 60 currency pairs in your preferred time frames on a single chart (multiple mode) or view the pair you are trading on all TFs (simple mode). Main Advantages: Complete Monitoring: Allows real-time monitoring of all desired pairs on a single chart at a glance. Time-
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Real Spread Monitor Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Know your real spread, and know exactly what it costs you on every trade. Know your real spread. Know what it costs you. Real Spread Monitor puts the one number most traders ignore right on your chart: the real bid/ask spread, live, and exactly what it costs you per trade. Scalpers and intraday traders lose money to the spread every single day. This tool shows you when the spread is normal, when it is too wide to trade, and how it behaves hour by hour — so you trade with your eyes o
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ForexInspector Broker X Ray
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Utilities
Forex Inspector Broker X-Ray See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart. ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com. 100% FREE  •  It never trades  •  It
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Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Indicators
The "Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" is the only indicator on the market that automatically loads all necessary indicators when dragged onto any chart, without needing any templates or additional indicators. It configures the chart to look exactly like the provided image. This indicator guarantees no repainting and no lag, making it ideal for scalping strategies across all pairs and timeframes (TF). Features Automatic Indicator Loading: Automatically loads all necessary additional indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Indicators
The "Breakout Buy-Sell" indicator is designed to identify and highlight potential buy and sell opportunities based on price breakouts during different market sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). This indicator helps traders clearly visualize buy and sell zones, as well as take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels. Usage Strategy The indicator can be used as follows: Initial Setup : Select the market session and adjust the GMT offset. Market Visualization : Observe the breakout boxes drawn at
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The MTFMA (Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages) indicator uses multiple moving averages (MAs) across different timeframes to provide buy and sell signals (which do not repaint) in a separate window from the main chart. It is versatile and easy to interpret, suitable for both scalping on smaller timeframes and long-term trading on larger timeframes. Why is it Multiframe? The term multiframe refers to the indicator's ability to use and combine data from multiple timeframes. The MTFMA calculates and di
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" indicator is an essential tool for traders looking for a quick and efficient way to assess the overall and specific trends of a currency pair across different timeframes. This indicator allows traders to gain a clear and comprehensive view of market direction at a glance, optimizing decision-making and enhancing the effectiveness of their trading strategies. Main Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: This indicator provides an exhaustive analysis of six different ti
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading. Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4 Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100 Tim
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
I nferno Signals EA is designed to capitalize on significant market movements, operating on the solid M30 timeframe. It is ideal for those looking to start with a small initial investment, beginning with as little as $100 per pair, featuring automatic capital management that includes dynamic lot adjustments and safety levels such as Stop-Loss (SL) With low drawdown and a strategy focused on capturing the best opportunities, Inferno Signals EA aims to maximize returns without compromising the s
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The Last 50 Pips indicator is designed to quickly identify buying and selling opportunities based on recent price behavior. It measures price changes in the last candles to highlight in yellow moments when the price may be changing direction. Buy signal: You should open a BUY position when the indicator changes from RED to YELLOW , suggesting a change from a downtrend to an uptrend. Please refer to the images to see how easy it is. Sell signal: You should open a SELL position when the indicato
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Each day at the start of the market, Flashpoints Breakout will review the pivot, support, and resistance levels using the previous day's data (high, low, and close) to calculate two breakout levels (bullish and bearish). This way, you’ll have the new entry levels ready first thing in the morning, along with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, allowing you to place pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders without additional calculations. With Flashpoints Breakout , each day you can place 1 or
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicators
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Real-time Candle Coloring & Alerts System (No Repaint) ZeroLag TrendCandle is a real-time trend detection tool that applies non-repainting candle coloring based on an advanced Williams Percent Range (WPR) analysis. It highlights trend shifts, momentum changes, and potential reversals through a dynamic color-coded system— allowing traders to instantly understand current market direction with a clean, intuitive chart, as shown in the images. At a glance, you can clearly ide
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Candle Fusion Pro — Pattern Recognition + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter (No Repaint) Detect powerful candlestick formations and confirm their strength with live trend and momentum analysis. Candle Fusion Pro is the ultimate visual tool for traders who rely on price action precision , trend structure, and multi-layered confirmation . Core Features Pattern-Based Entry : Detects over 10+ advanced Japanese patterns , including: Shooting Stars (levels 2, 3, 4) Bullish/Bearish Engulfings Morning/Ev
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ClearView Trend Finder — Can You See How Clear It Is? Have you ever felt like your chart is full of noise? Too many indicators, crossed signals, and lines that only complicate the analysis? ClearView Trend Finder completely eliminates that visual clutter and lets you focus on the only thing that really matters: the clear trend . This system transforms the chart into a clean, precise view that never repaints or changes. Each candle is filtered to show only the dominant market direction. These a
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Liquidity Pool Radar
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Liquidity Pool Radar maps the price levels where stop-losses cluster, flags the moment price sweeps them and snaps back, and tells you whether that sweep landed on an abnormally wide spread. It turns liquidity theory into a clean, real-time tool you can read at a glance. Full user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774413 What makes it different Most liquidity tools stop at drawing levels. Liquidity Pool Radar adds a built-in spread lens: every sweep is checked against the instrument's o
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