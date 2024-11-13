FlashPoints Breakout

Each day at the start of the market, Flashpoints Breakout will review the pivot, support, and resistance levels using the previous day's data (high, low, and close) to calculate two breakout levels (bullish and bearish). This way, you’ll have the new entry levels ready first thing in the morning, along with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, allowing you to place pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders without additional calculations.

With Flashpoints Breakout, each day you can place 1 or 2 pending Buy Stop orders and 1 or 2 Sell Stop orders based on the expected breakout levels, ensuring you do not miss any opportunity.

Observe the data panel at the top and place the orders — one or two for Buy and one or two for Sell. In the panel, you will find the exact entry values, SL, and TP, along with lines corresponding to these values on the chart (see images).

1. Buy Operations (BUY):

  • Entry No. 1 "BUY" ==> in BUY AREA:
    • Order 1: BUY STOP in BUY AREA.
    • Stop Loss (SL): SELL AREA.
    • Take Profit (TP): BREAK HIGH.
  • Entry No. 2 "BUY" ==> in BREAK HIGH:
    • Order 2: BUY STOP in BREAK HIGH.
    • SL: BUY AREA.
    • TP: TARGET.

2. Sell Operations (SELL):

  • Entry No. 1 "SELL" ==> in SELL AREA:
    • Order 1: SELL STOP in SELL AREA.
    • SL: BUY AREA.
    • TP: BREAK LOW.
  • Entry No. 2 "SELL" ==> in BREAK LOW:
    • Order: SELL STOP in BREAK LOW.
    • SL: SELL AREA.
    • TP: TARGET.


What happens if a pending order is not executed?


If, for example, we placed 4 orders (2 sell and 2 buy) and the price drops, the buy orders will remain pending and will not incur any cost if unexecuted. However, it is recommended to delete them at the end of the day or at the beginning of the next, as the previous day’s orders are no longer valid.

The indicator recalculates the breakout levels at the start of each day, so it is important to base new pending orders on the updated levels rather than those from the previous day.

***If you don't know how to place pending orders, just let me know and I'll help you!


Which pairs or instruments can be used?

The indicator can be used in ANY Forex pair, Metals (GOLD AND SILVER), Stocks, Indices, and cryptocurrencies (when allowed by the broker). This includes major and minor Forex pairs, commodities like gold and silver, company stocks, stock indices, and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. You can also choose the timeframe; there is no problem!


How are SL and TP levels calculated?

The versatility of the indicator lies in its automatic configuration of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels using the Average True Range (ATR). This feature enables it to adapt to various markets and instruments, automatically adjusting to all types of volatility without requiring manual changes. Note that the levels will vary across different pairs!


Alarms?

This indicator does not include an alarm, as its purpose is to display breakout levels in advance for working with pending orders. There’s no need to worry about constant alerts; simply open multiple pairs and set pending orders with the exact values provided—this is more than sufficient.


Recommendation:

Always remember to use PRO, Zero Spread, or ECN accounts. Spread has a significant impact on all strategies, as it can cause trades to open far from the intended level. For pending orders, while the spread does not affect the initial order placement, it does influence activation. When the order is activated, the difference between the Ask and Bid prices will determine the spread applied at entry. Keep in mind that during periods of high volatility, the spread may fluctuate, potentially impacting the initial results of the trade. Always check your account, and if you notice high spreads on certain pairs, simply avoid them and stick to those with lower spreads. There are plenty of pairs available, and this strategy can be applied to ALL of them!


Any questions you have, do not hesitate to ask :)

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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
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Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Utilities
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Experts
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Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
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Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
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Indicators
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Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ClearView Trend Finder — Can You See How Clear It Is? Have you ever felt like your chart is full of noise? Too many indicators, crossed signals, and lines that only complicate the analysis? ClearView Trend Finder completely eliminates that visual clutter and lets you focus on the only thing that really matters: the clear trend . This system transforms the chart into a clean, precise view that never repaints or changes. Each candle is filtered to show only the dominant market direction. These a
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Liquidity Pool Radar
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Liquidity Pool Radar maps the price levels where stop-losses cluster, flags the moment price sweeps them and snaps back, and tells you whether that sweep landed on an abnormally wide spread. It turns liquidity theory into a clean, real-time tool you can read at a glance. Full user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774413 What makes it different Most liquidity tools stop at drawing levels. Liquidity Pool Radar adds a built-in spread lens: every sweep is checked against the instrument's o
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