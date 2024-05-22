The Hull Moving Average is known for its ability to reduce lag and provide a clearer, more accurate depiction of market trends. By smoothing price data more effectively than traditional moving averages, it helps traders identify trend directions and reversals with greater precision.

The Hull Cloud indicator elevates this by using four Hull Moving Averages working together like an orchestra. This combination creates a dynamic system that highlights short, medium, and long-term trends, giving traders a comprehensive view of market movements and potential entry points.





Why Should I Care About the Hull Cloud?

The Hull Cloud is a very creative tool for trend traders. Its unique configuration of multiple Hull Moving Averages captures trend movements right from their inception, providing an edge in the fast-paced trading environment. By detecting these trends early, traders can position themselves advantageously and maximize their profits.

With its advanced features and customizable settings, the Hull Cloud adapts to your trading strategy, offering timely alerts and a clear visualization of market trends. This indicator is essential for traders who want to stay ahead of the market and make informed trading decisions based on reliable trend analysis.





How Does the Hull Cloud Work?

We have two Hull Clouds painted on the chart, giving the trader momentum insights. The third Hull average shows the global trend direction, a high-period Hull average indicating market momentum. When properly calibrated, the Hull Cloud provides generous insights into short, medium, and long-term trends, along with alerts for the right times to jump on the trend. While no indicator is the Holy Grail, being aware of key support and resistance points and the overall trend will enhance your trading decisions.





How to "Read" the Hull Cloud Indicator?

Alignment of the three Hull Averages that constitute the two Hull colored Clouds appearing on the chart.

Enable the BUY & SELL signals to clearly see them printed on your chart.

Additionally, enable the alert system to receive notifications via popups, email, or the MT5 app on a BUY & SELL signal.





Settings

Hull period #1 (short term)

Hull period #2 (medium term)

Hull period #3 (long term)

Hull Period #4 (longer term/Market Trend)

Hull Velocity

Price Type to be used in calculations

Show BUY & SELL signals on chart?

Enable the Hull Long Term Filtering direction?

Filtering mode to follow

BUY & SELL arrows padding in chart (in pixels)

BUY Wingding symbol number

SELL Wingding symbol number

ACTIVATE ALERTS?

Show Alerts in MT5 Popup?

Send Alerts by e-Mail?

Send Alerts to your MT5 Mobile App?

Seconds to wait before repeating an Alert

Subject Prefix for Alert

Fires up alert only on Candle Close





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About Us

Flavio Jarabeck is the owner of MinionsLabs.com, dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of professional traders with advanced trading robots and indicators, enabling them to explore new strategies in various markets and assets.