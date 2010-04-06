TFM Multicross signal finder robot for forex

TFM MULTI CROSS expert MT4

TFM MULTI CROSS expert can receive different signals and send them to the user using 3 moving average indicators. This expert can help the trader to recognize different crosses in any time frame. This expert is a new version of forex signal finder experts, which has high speed, high efficiency and accuracy. By purchasing Expert Multi cross, you can easily find the crosses created in your watch list in the stock market and forex.


General features of TFM MULTI CROSS Expert

  1.  Receiving signals as notifications on the Meta trader mobile application
  2.  Receive signals by email
  3.  Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Meta trader
  4.  Ability to process and analyze 12 different types of moving average strategies
  5.  All averages have the possibility of changing settings and personalization
  6.  Ability to change expert status in both manual and automatic modes
  7.  The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware
  8.  Ability to work in all time frames
  9.  Ability to output from expert results
  10.  Display the results on the chart
  11.  Ability to adjust the background color and writings on the chart


Instead of each of the following averages, you can use averages with different periods.

  • Cross above the 7 and 14 day average.
  • 7- and 14-day average downward cross.
  • Crossing above the 7 and 21 day averages.
  •   Downward cross of 7 and 21 day average.
  • Upward cross of three averages of 7, 14 and 21 days.
  • Downward cross of three averages of 7, 14 and 21 days.
  • Upward cross of daily candlestick with 7-day moving average.
  • Downward cross of the daily candlestick with the 7-day average.
  • Detecting an upward trend with a 14-day average.
  • Detection of a downward trend with a 14-day average.
  • Detection of an upward trend with a 21-day average.
  • Detection of a downward trend with a 21-day average.



