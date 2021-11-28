TTMM Time To Make Money

TTMM – "Time To Make Money" – Time When Traders Makes Money on the Stock Exchanges

The ТТММ trade sessions indicator displays the following information:

  1. Trade sessions: American, European, Asian and Pacific.
    (Note: Sessions are displayed on the previous five days and the current day only. The number of days may change depending on the holidays - they are not displayed in the terminals. The sessions are also not displayed on Saturday and Sunday).
  2. The main trading hours of the stock exchanges (time before start or end), such as: NZX - Wellington ASX - Sydney, TSE - Tokyo, SGX - Singapore, SSE - Shanghai, MICEX - Moscow, DFM - Dubai, Tadawul - Riyadh JSE - Johannesburg, FSE - Frankfurt, SIX - Zurich LSE - London, NYSE - New York, TMX - Toronto, CHX - Chicago.
  3. Some of the coming holidays in the USA (USA), the United Kingdom (GBR), Germany (DEU), Japan (JPN), Australia (AUS), Canada (CAN Of), New Zealand (NZL) and China (CHN). The data is displayed in the format: Day. Month – Holiday (country).
  4. Time in cities: New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, London, Wellington, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Moscow, Riyadh and Johannesburg.
    Note: In the Strategy Tester trade sessions are not displayed or displayed incorrectly. In case of problems with displaying in the indicator, press "R" button on the keyboard on the chart is active, the indicator restarts.

Indicator Parameters

  • Data update rate (sec) – update time of technical data for calculation (<60 is recommended);
  • Drawing mode for Stock Exchange and Holiday – place for display information on the stock exchanges and holidays (the main window and subwindow);
  • Color of the American session – the color of the American session;
  • Color of the European session – the color of the European session;
  • Color of the Asian session – the color of the Asian session;
  • Color of the Pacific session – the color of the Pacific session;
  • The background color of the first window – the color of the window displaying trading hours of the stock exchanges;
  • The frame color of the first window – the color of the window frame displaying trading hours of the stock exchange;
  • Color Stock Exchange at work – the color of the stock exchange, which is at its main trading hours at the moment;
  • Color Stock Exchange at rest – the color of the stock exchange, which isn't at its trading hours at the moment;
  • Type clock mode Stock Exchange – time display mode before the start of main trading hours of the stock exchanges (hh:mm or minutes);
  • The background color of the second window – the color of the window displaying holidays;
  • The frame color of the second window – the color of the window frame displaying holidays;
  • Color of Holiday – the color of the holidays;
  • Show World Time – whether to display the World Time (time in the cities listed in item 4);
  • The background color of World Time – the color of the background of the World Time;
  • The frame color of the World Time – the color of the window frame of the World Time;
  • The color of the World Time – the color of the World Time;
  • Drawing squares of sessions – whether to draw the sessions with squares on the main window of the chart;
  • Drawing background squares American session – to color squares of the American session;
  • Drawing background squares European session – to color squares of the European session;
  • Drawing background squares Asian session – to color squares of the Asian session;
  • Drawing background squares Pacific session – to color squares of the Pacific session;
  • Color square of the American session – the color of squares of the American session;
  • Color square of the European session – the color of squares of the European session;
  • Color square of the Asian session – the color of squares of the Asian session;
  • Color square of the Pacific session – the color of squares of the Pacific session.
