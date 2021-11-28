TTMM Time To Make Money

A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the