IAMFX Agent

IAMFX offers the ultimate solution to make trading easier and more flexible on IAMFX Web using IAMFX Agent.


With our exclusive IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center, you can effortlessly manage your trading anytime, anywhere through web and mobile interfaces. Fully compatible with both web and mobile environments, IAMFX allows real-time multi-account management and monitoring with a simple installation.

IAMFX Benefits
  • Manage multiple MT5 accounts
  • Easy orders with market, stop and limited
  • Manage orders, positions
  • Position management with filters like symbol, magic number, date and comment.
  • Real-time monitoring position, floating profit & loss, equity and margin level
  • Free for personal usage

How to use

  1. Install IAMFX Agent on your trading account with valid broker and login information.
    • specify your email on IAMFX Agent property.
  2. Let the IAMFX agent to communicate with web as follows.
    • MetaTrader 5 > Tools > Options > [Expert Advisors] 
    • Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:
    • Add "https://iamfx.io"
  3. Sign up on iamfx.io with email verification
    • Email should be same with that of IAMFX Agent specified at #1.
  4. Sign in 
  5. Enjoy  and be rich with IAMFX versatile functionalities.

For the detail information, see the operation guide Installation and operation guide.

  • IAMFX Investor login information for demo account:
    • ID : ref@iamfx.io
    • Password: K5JAzdy39

Why Choose Our Solution?

  1. User-Friendly: Simple installation process and intuitive interface make it easy for anyone to use.
  2. Multi-Account Management: Manage and monitor multiple accounts in real-time, enabling efficient trading.
  3. Web and Mobile Compatibility: Manage your trading freely from anywhere, regardless of time and place.
  4. Real-Time Monitoring: View transaction and execution history in real-time for more detailed trading analysis.
  5. Advanced Features: Advanced features like OCO orders and position management allow for smarter trading strategies.

With the simple installation of IAMFX-Agent, IAMFX provides the best tool for real-time multi-account management and monitoring. Easily view transaction and execution history for more detailed trading analysis.
Experience smart and efficient trading with IAMFX!

    Contact : lab@goodtier.io









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