IAMFX offers the ultimate solution to make trading easier and more flexible on IAMFX Web using IAMFX Agent.



With our exclusive IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center, you can effortlessly manage your trading anytime, anywhere through web and mobile interfaces. Fully compatible with both web and mobile environments, IAMFX allows real-time multi-account management and monitoring with a simple installation.

IAMFX Benefits

Manage multiple MT5 accounts

Easy orders with market, stop and limited

Manage orders, positions

Position management with filters like symbol, magic number, date and comment.

Real-time monitoring position, floating profit & loss, equity and margin level

Free for personal usage



How to use Install IAMFX Agent on your trading account with valid broker and login information. specify your email on IAMFX Agent property. Let the IAMFX agent to communicate with web as follows. MetaTrader 5 > Tools > Options > [Expert Advisors]

Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:

Add "https://iamfx.io" Sign up on iamfx.io with email verification Email should be same with that of IAMFX Agent specified at #1. Sign in Enjoy and be rich with IAMFX versatile functionalities. For the detail information, see the operation guide Installation and operation guide. IAMFX Investor login information for demo account :

: ID : ref@iamfx.io



Password: K5JAzdy39 Why Choose Our Solution?

User-Friendly: Simple installation process and intuitive interface make it easy for anyone to use. Multi-Account Management: Manage and monitor multiple accounts in real-time, enabling efficient trading. Web and Mobile Compatibility: Manage your trading freely from anywhere, regardless of time and place. Real-Time Monitoring: View transaction and execution history in real-time for more detailed trading analysis. Advanced Features: Advanced features like OCO orders and position management allow for smarter trading strategies.

With the simple installation of IAMFX-Agent, IAMFX provides the best tool for real-time multi-account management and monitoring. Easily view transaction and execution history for more detailed trading analysis.

Experience smart and efficient trading with IAMFX!

Contact : lab@goodtier.io































