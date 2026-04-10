Crypto Ripper

Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5

This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, etc., and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cosmos, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, altcoin, and others. To view the full list of supported symbols, run a test across all crypto pairs. While the robot has a low trading frequency on H4, its strength lies in operating simultaneously across multiple currency pairs, minimizing the importance of frequent trades on individual pairs. To ensure proper management of operations, it is crucial to assign a unique magic number when using the robot on multiple currency pairs. Exit rules are independently calculated using ATR indicators. The signal section is designed to handle both entry and exit rules, ensuring positions are automatically closed when exit conditions are met, regardless of take profit or stop loss settings. Happy testing!

  • Platform type: MT5 
  • Account type: Any
  •  Check section  >> What's New <<
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously. 

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.

Note:

Keep in mind that "Crypto Ripper" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

    Support

    If you have any questions, contact me.

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