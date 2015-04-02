Neuro Quant US30

NEURON US30

NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index, combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment.

The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry.

Trading Strategy

The live trading strategy analyzes information from H1, M15 and M5.

The BUY model uses a combination of:

H1 ATR volatility analysis

H1 Stochastic momentum

M15 EMA slope

M5 EMA slope

Closed-candle information only

The SELL model uses:

H1 directional movement (-DI)

M15 candle structure

M5 EMA 200 slope

M5 directional movement (+DI)

Multi-timeframe confirmation

The objective is not to trade continuously, but to wait for market conditions that match the configured statistical profile.

All main strategy thresholds are available in the EA inputs, allowing the user to adjust indicator periods, filters and execution parameters.

Neural Network Environment

NEURON US30 also includes a Neural Network analysis environment designed to assist historical research, validation and strategy development.

The Neural Network environment is integrated with the Strategy Tester and is separated from the live trading logic. Live trading decisions are generated by the real-time strategy using information available before the trade is opened.

This separation allows historical research and live execution to remain independent.

Ryan Jones Money Management

The EA includes an optional progressive money-management model inspired by the Ryan Jones Fixed Ratio concept.

Example configuration:

Initial lot: 0.01

Profit step: $100

Lot step: +0.01

The maximum lot can be limited directly in the inputs.

Money management can also be disabled if the user prefers fixed-lot operation.

Recommended Configuration

Instrument: US30 / Dow Jones CFD

Reference timeframe: M5

Suggested starting capital: approximately $500 or higher

Initial lot: 0.01

The appropriate account size depends on the broker's contract specifications, leverage, margin requirements and the risk settings selected by the user.

The EA includes configurable spread and execution parameters so it can be adapted to different US30 symbol specifications and broker conditions.

Main Features

Developed specifically for US30

Fully automated trading

Multi-timeframe H1 / M15 / M5 analysis

Independent BUY and SELL conditions

ATR volatility analysis

Stochastic momentum filter

EMA slope analysis

ADX / directional movement filters

Candle-structure analysis

Closed-bar signal calculation

Configurable maximum spread

Configurable execution tolerance

Fixed-lot or Ryan Jones money management

Maximum-lot protection

One-position mode

Integrated Neural Network research environment

Custom Wall Street-style interface

Real-time balance, equity, floating result and spread display

Automatic visualization of the current operating mode

Important

NEURON US30 is a trading tool and does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change, and historical performance does not ensure similar performance in the future.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test the selected configuration in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using “Every tick based on real ticks” and then evaluate it on a demo account under the conditions of the intended broker.