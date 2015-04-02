Neuro Quant US30

  • Experts
  • Tiago Oliveira Silva
    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Tiago Oliveira Silva

    Olá, sou *Thiago Silva, Trader e Desenvolvedor, trabalhando junto com minha talentosa equipe, liderada também por **Lucas Farias. Somos especialistas em **desenvolvimento de robôs traders e indicadores personalizados* para o mercado financeiro.
  • Version: 1.35
  • Activations: 5

NEURON US30

NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index, combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment.

The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry.

Trading Strategy

The live trading strategy analyzes information from H1, M15 and M5.

The BUY model uses a combination of:

  • H1 ATR volatility analysis
  • H1 Stochastic momentum
  • M15 EMA slope
  • M5 EMA slope
  • Closed-candle information only

The SELL model uses:

  • H1 directional movement (-DI)
  • M15 candle structure
  • M5 EMA 200 slope
  • M5 directional movement (+DI)
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

The objective is not to trade continuously, but to wait for market conditions that match the configured statistical profile.

All main strategy thresholds are available in the EA inputs, allowing the user to adjust indicator periods, filters and execution parameters.

Neural Network Environment

NEURON US30 also includes a Neural Network analysis environment designed to assist historical research, validation and strategy development.

The Neural Network environment is integrated with the Strategy Tester and is separated from the live trading logic. Live trading decisions are generated by the real-time strategy using information available before the trade is opened.

This separation allows historical research and live execution to remain independent.

Ryan Jones Money Management

The EA includes an optional progressive money-management model inspired by the Ryan Jones Fixed Ratio concept.

Example configuration:

Initial lot: 0.01
Profit step: $100
Lot step: +0.01

The maximum lot can be limited directly in the inputs.

Money management can also be disabled if the user prefers fixed-lot operation.

Recommended Configuration

Instrument: US30 / Dow Jones CFD
Reference timeframe: M5
Suggested starting capital: approximately $500 or higher
Initial lot: 0.01

The appropriate account size depends on the broker's contract specifications, leverage, margin requirements and the risk settings selected by the user.

The EA includes configurable spread and execution parameters so it can be adapted to different US30 symbol specifications and broker conditions.

Main Features

  • Developed specifically for US30
  • Fully automated trading
  • Multi-timeframe H1 / M15 / M5 analysis
  • Independent BUY and SELL conditions
  • ATR volatility analysis
  • Stochastic momentum filter
  • EMA slope analysis
  • ADX / directional movement filters
  • Candle-structure analysis
  • Closed-bar signal calculation
  • Configurable maximum spread
  • Configurable execution tolerance
  • Fixed-lot or Ryan Jones money management
  • Maximum-lot protection
  • One-position mode
  • Integrated Neural Network research environment
  • Custom Wall Street-style interface
  • Real-time balance, equity, floating result and spread display
  • Automatic visualization of the current operating mode

Important

NEURON US30 is a trading tool and does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change, and historical performance does not ensure similar performance in the future.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test the selected configuration in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using “Every tick based on real ticks” and then evaluate it on a demo account under the conditions of the intended broker.


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XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
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Neuron Quant EURUSD
Tiago Oliveira Silva
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Neuron Quant EURUSD Neuron Quant EURUSD is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated EURUSD trading on MetaTrader 5, with its primary operating configuration designed for the M1 timeframe. The system was created to evaluate the market through a combination of technical analysis, pattern recognition, multi-timeframe context, volatility analysis, trend strength, momentum and neural-network filtering. Instead of depending on a single indicator, Neuron Quant EURUSD evaluates several mar
Neuron Quant Gold
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON GOLD — XAUUSD Expert Advisor NEURON GOLD is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, momentum filters and intelligent trade management. The Expert Advisor was designed to identify market conditions before opening a position instead of relying on a single indicator or isolated signal. Its real trading engine analyzes information from multiple timeframes and combines several technical conditions to
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