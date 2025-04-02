Introducing Triple Double Neural EA: Precision Trading Powered by Intelligence

Triple Double Neural (TDN) EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor crafted for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed to elevate your forex trading with the power of a neural network. Engineered for both simplicity and advanced functionality, TDN combines a robust trading system with an intuitive approach, making it suitable for traders of all levels. At its core, TDN leverages a neural network that trains itself during initialization or within the MT5 Strategy Tester, generating an SQLite database for seamless operation. For those seeking instant action, TDN is pre-optimized to activate immediately on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe—no additional setup required. With its ability to adapt to multiple currency pairs and its built-in automation features, Triple Double Neural is your gateway to smart, efficient trading.

What sets TDN apart is its self-sufficiency: it generates unique magic numbers for each instance, ensuring smooth multi-chart trading without manual configuration. Paired with its SQLite database integration and a suite of customizable risk management tools, TDN offers a professional-grade solution that balances ease of use with sophisticated performance. Whether you’re a hands-off trader or an optimization enthusiast, TDN delivers consistent results and future-proof value through ongoing upgrades.

Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type : Hedge (recommended for optimal position management)

: Hedge (recommended for optimal position management) Primary Currency Pair : XAUUSD on H1 timeframe

: XAUUSD on H1 timeframe Additional Tradable Pairs : Discoverable via testing across all MT5 symbols

: Discoverable via testing across all MT5 symbols Default Order Type : Limit orders

: Limit orders Database : SQLite, stored at MQL5/Files within MetaEditor

: SQLite, stored at within MetaEditor Timeframe: Optimized for H1

Key Input Parameters:

Money Management : Fixed lot size (default: 0.01)

: Fixed lot size (default: 0.01) Exit Rules : Take profit (4.5 coefficient), stop loss (6.0 coefficient), exit after bars (default: 0)

: Take profit (4.5 coefficient), stop loss (6.0 coefficient), exit after bars (default: 0) Trailing Stop Rules : Trailing stop (0.64 coefficient), trailing activation (0.24 coefficient)

: Trailing stop (0.64 coefficient), trailing activation (0.24 coefficient) Break-Even Rules : Move to break-even (0.3 coefficient), additional pips (0.85 coefficient)

: Move to break-even (0.3 coefficient), additional pips (0.85 coefficient) Exit on Friday : Disabled by default, configurable to 20:40

: Disabled by default, configurable to 20:40 Neural Network Settings: Epochs (1000), threshold (0.3), global factor (-2.5), learning rate (0.03)

TDN’s default settings are tailored for XAUUSD/H1, offering a ready-to-go solution with room for customization to suit your trading style.

Capabilities

Triple Double Neural EA is packed with features that make it a standout choice for automated trading:

Neural Network Foundation : Built on a neural network trained over 1000 epochs, TDN uses indicators like MACD, ADX, Bulls Power, RSI, and RVI to analyze market conditions. Its decision-making logic (e.g., the DecisionMaker class with a 0.3 threshold) ensures precise entry and exit signals.

: Built on a neural network trained over 1000 epochs, TDN uses indicators like MACD, ADX, Bulls Power, RSI, and RVI to analyze market conditions. Its decision-making logic (e.g., the DecisionMaker class with a 0.3 threshold) ensures precise entry and exit signals. Self-Training System : During initialization or Strategy Tester optimization, TDN trains its neural network and generates an SQLite database at MQL5/Files , storing critical data for future use. This process enhances its adaptability and performance over time.

: During initialization or Strategy Tester optimization, TDN trains its neural network and generates an SQLite database at , storing critical data for future use. This process enhances its adaptability and performance over time. Instant Activation : Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on H1, TDN can be activated immediately after installation, handling all tasks automatically—no manual training or optimization needed.

: Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on H1, TDN can be activated immediately after installation, handling all tasks automatically—no manual training or optimization needed. Auto-Generated Magic Numbers : TDN assigns a unique magic number (default starting at 20) for each instance, simplifying multi-chart trading and eliminating the risk of trade overlap.

: TDN assigns a unique magic number (default starting at 20) for each instance, simplifying multi-chart trading and eliminating the risk of trade overlap. Multi-Pair Flexibility : Beyond XAUUSD, TDN can trade other currency pairs—test it across all available symbols to uncover the most profitable options for your broker.

: Beyond XAUUSD, TDN can trade other currency pairs—test it across all available symbols to uncover the most profitable options for your broker. Order Versatility : Supports market, stop, and limit orders, with limit orders as the default. Choose buy-only, sell-only, or both (default: buy/sell) to match your strategy.

: Supports market, stop, and limit orders, with limit orders as the default. Choose buy-only, sell-only, or both (default: buy/sell) to match your strategy. Comprehensive Risk Management: Features adjustable take profit, stop loss, trailing stops, and break-even settings, calculated in coefficients (default) or pips, ensuring your capital is protected.

TDN is designed to streamline trading while offering the flexibility to scale across markets, making it a versatile tool for any trader.

Testing

Unlocking TDN’s full potential starts with thorough testing:

MT5 Strategy Tester : Evaluate TDN across all symbols in your Market Watch to identify top performers beyond XAUUSD. Focus on the H1 timeframe with limit orders as a baseline, then explore other order types and pairs.

: Evaluate TDN across all symbols in your Market Watch to identify top performers beyond XAUUSD. Focus on the H1 timeframe with limit orders as a baseline, then explore other order types and pairs. Signal Validation : The EA’s neural network relies on normalized signals from MACD, ADX, Bulls Power, RSI, and RVI (e.g., MACDVal1 normalized to [0, 1]). Backtesting confirms these signals work with your broker’s data.

: The EA’s neural network relies on normalized signals from MACD, ADX, Bulls Power, RSI, and RVI (e.g., normalized to [0, 1]). Backtesting confirms these signals work with your broker’s data. Performance Metrics: Analyze profitability, drawdown, and trade frequency to ensure TDN aligns with your goals. Adjust lot size or risk settings based on results.

Testing empowers you to tailor TDN to your trading environment, maximizing its effectiveness across different scenarios.

Validation

Before live trading, validate TDN on a demo account:

Real-Time Assessment : Run TDN on a demo account for 2–4 weeks to observe its behavior in live conditions. This confirms how default settings (e.g., stop loss at 6.0, trailing stop at 0.64) perform with your broker.

: Run TDN on a demo account for 2–4 weeks to observe its behavior in live conditions. This confirms how default settings (e.g., stop loss at 6.0, trailing stop at 0.64) perform with your broker. Risk Management Check : Monitor trailing stops and break-even adjustments, which require constant connectivity—ideal with a VPS. Adjust the lot size if necessary.

: Monitor trailing stops and break-even adjustments, which require constant connectivity—ideal with a VPS. Adjust the lot size if necessary. Pair Confirmation: Validate XAUUSD/H1 performance, ensuring entry signals (e.g., LongEntrySignal from MACD/ADX/Bulls Power) and exit signals (e.g., LongExitSignal from RVI/RSI) meet expectations.

Validation ensures TDN is ready for live markets, minimizing risks and building trust in its automation.

How to Use Triple Double Neural EA

Deploying TDN is quick and user-friendly:

Installation: Open an MT5 chart for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

Drag TDN EA from the Navigator panel onto the chart. Configuration: Default Setup : Activate TDN on XAUUSD/H1 with no additional tweaks—set your fixed lot size (default: 0.01) and start trading. The EA handles everything else automatically.

: Activate TDN on XAUUSD/H1 with no additional tweaks—set your fixed lot size (default: 0.01) and start trading. The EA handles everything else automatically. Magic Number : TDN generates a unique magic number (starting at 20) for each instance, ensuring smooth operation across multiple charts. You can customize this if preferred.

: TDN generates a unique magic number (starting at 20) for each instance, ensuring smooth operation across multiple charts. You can customize this if preferred. Advanced Options: Adjust trade mode (buy/sell), order type (market, stop, limit), or neural network parameters, though defaults are optimized for instant use. Testing: Use the MT5 Strategy Tester to explore TDN’s performance on all symbols. Start with XAUUSD/H1, then test other pairs to find the best fits. Validation: Deploy TDN on a demo account to validate its real-time performance, refining settings as needed based on live market feedback. Live Trading: Launch TDN on a live MT5 hedge account, ideally with a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for 24/7 operation. A VPS ensures uninterrupted execution of trailing stops, break-even rules, and database updates.

Monitor occasionally and adjust settings if trading beyond XAUUSD.

Key Notes:

The SQLite database at MQL5/Files is essential for TDN’s neural network—ensure access to this path in MetaEditor.

is essential for TDN’s neural network—ensure access to this path in MetaEditor. A VPS is highly recommended for seamless operation, especially for limit orders with expiration (default: 3 bars).

Additional Insights

Triple Double Neural EA is a forward-looking trading system built for precision and adaptability. Its neural network, trained with indicators like MACD (61/41/31 periods), ADX (11 periods), Bulls Power (36 periods), RSI (46 periods), and RVI (1 period), uses normalized data to make informed decisions. The auto-generated magic number feature simplifies multi-pair trading, while the SQLite database ensures efficient data storage and retrieval. With a default focus on limit orders and a balanced risk-reward profile (e.g., 4.5 profit target vs. 6.0 stop loss), TDN offers both immediate usability and room for growth.

Risk Management: Risk is personal—TDN’s defaults provide a solid foundation, but adjust the lot size and test thoroughly to match your financial comfort level, especially when trading multiple pairs.

Why Choose Triple Double Neural?

TDN blends advanced neural network technology with user-friendly automation, making it ideal for traders seeking a reliable, scalable EA. Its instant activation on XAUUSD/H1, paired with multi-pair potential and continuous upgrades, ensures lasting value. Whether you rely on defaults or dive into optimization, TDN empowers you to trade with confidence.

Platform and Availability:

Platform : MT5

: MT5 Primary Pair : XAUUSD/H1

: XAUUSD/H1 Upgrades: Included with purchase

Get started with Triple Double Neural today—test it, validate it, and harness its intelligence for your trading success. For support or inquiries, contact us directly. Happy trading!