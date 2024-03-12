Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.





Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?

- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.

- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.

- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.





Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY Timeframe M15, H1 Test From 2005 Settings Default or custom set files Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick and open price only









Settings Overview