Stratos Zephyr

4.51

Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading.


Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files! Do you want a powerful EA? Check Golden Mirage MT4!


Why Choose Stratos Zephyr?

- Versatile Strategies: With 10 unique RSI-based strategies, Stratos Zephyr is like having ten EAs in one. From overbought/oversold levels to divergence and reversal patterns, Stratos Zephyr adapts to your trading style.

- Customizable Settings: Fine-tune your trading approach with a wide range of adjustable parameters. Manage your risk, optimize your trades, and set your trading schedule with unparalleled precision.

- Advanced Trade Management: Stratos Zephyr goes beyond merely opening trades; it meticulously manages them. Benefit from features like dynamic lot sizing, profit target adjustments, and protective loss cap to safeguard your trades.


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDJPY
Timeframe M15, H1
Test From 2005
Settings Default or custom set files
Brokers Any, preferably with low spreads
Minimum Deposit 100 usd or equivalent
Market Entry method Market Order
Tester Method tick by tick and open price only



Settings Overview

Stratos Zephyr is equipped with a comprehensive set of parameters to customize your trading experience:

- Initial Trade Volume: Define the starting lot size for your trades.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enable this feature to adjust trade volume based on your account balance and predefined risk level.
- Risk Management: Set your desired risk level to control the lot size dynamically.
- Unique Magic Number: Use this identifier to distinguish Stratos Zephyr's trades from those of other EAs.
- Spread Allowed: Specify the maximum acceptable spread for trade execution.
- Max Concurrent Orders: Set the maximum number of simultaneous trades.
- Enable Concurrent Buying And Selling: Allow Stratos Zephyr to place both buy and sell orders concurrently.
- Maximum Trade Volume: Cap the volume of individual trades for added risk control.
- Allow New Series: Customize which types of orders (buy/sell) Stratos Zephyr can execute.
- Single Trade Per Bar: Limit trading to one trade per bar or adjust based on your strategy.

For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the Quick Start Guide. Should you need further assistance, do not hesitate to contact me!

Avis
12031142
24
12031142 2025.07.31 14:08 
 

Seems like a really solid robot especially as its free, I am forward testing it on demo and its up $150 in a week on only trading 0.1 lot. I prefer the overbought/oversold strategies as htey seem to be more reliable, it does require some tuning , but thats what backtests are for .Thanksto developer.

Allan Butler
468
Allan Butler 2025.07.15 22:08 
 

I am running Zephyr and Bora on the same account. I have had a great run over the last 2 months averaging $30 to $40 a day on .02 lot size. Sometimes hitting as much as $100 When I double my account I will up the lot size to .04

emberg
19
emberg 2025.07.04 09:58 
 

Best free EA here — highly recommended! Very effective on M30 chart using the default strategy. I use a custom TP and grid gap, and it performs beautifully on exotic cross pairs like EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, and AUDCAD. The logic is clean and consistent, with excellent entry timing. Definitely worth trying if you’re into low-risk grid strategies with strong recovery potential. Tested live and in demo — solid results so far. Merci to the dev for making this free!

Filtrer:
Joe Kasera
19
Joe Kasera 2025.09.05 09:22 
 

Been testing for 4 months now. Not bad for a free EA

Juga Buruga
67
Juga Buruga 2025.08.23 02:46 
 

Still too early to say. But I beleive in the developer.

Jade Gumede
28
Jade Gumede 2025.08.21 12:57 
 

Testing on a $10 live account and the first trade was successful on the USDJPY 15 Min

guvani00
42
guvani00 2025.08.18 20:49 
 

stunning!!! love the bot been trading with the bot for a while now small draw down i did make some small config to file but i would really like to know even more with these set files that you have

12031142
24
12031142 2025.07.31 14:08 
 

Seems like a really solid robot especially as its free, I am forward testing it on demo and its up $150 in a week on only trading 0.1 lot. I prefer the overbought/oversold strategies as htey seem to be more reliable, it does require some tuning , but thats what backtests are for .Thanksto developer.

Wee Lit Ng
49
Wee Lit Ng 2025.07.29 07:06 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Classical Success
777
Classical Success 2025.07.18 01:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

stublack748
19
stublack748 2025.07.16 00:26 
 

Initial back tests looked good on XAUUSD & AUDJPY on 1 min timeframe. Been running couple of days now on a $1k demo account with those and a few other pairs and account up by almost 10%. Added to a live account today on XAUUSD and starting with 0.01 lot size and has been consistently winning trades, albeit with some of these through averaging over a few trades. Have yet to see more than a 0.04 lot size order before trades close out in in profit and I was up $36 for the day. As I hadn't seen how it would perform during highly volatile periods, I did stop it running for half an hour either side of CPI results.

Left my Demo account running with XAUUSD, USDCHF, GBPCHF, EURUSD, EURJPY & AUDJPY, all on 1m timeframe during PPI volatility and account now up 22% in 4 days. Will add most of these pairs to my live account and hope that they perform as well there. Thanks to the developer for providing this as a free expert.

Allan Butler
468
Allan Butler 2025.07.15 22:08 
 

I am running Zephyr and Bora on the same account. I have had a great run over the last 2 months averaging $30 to $40 a day on .02 lot size. Sometimes hitting as much as $100 When I double my account I will up the lot size to .04

emberg
19
emberg 2025.07.04 09:58 
 

Best free EA here — highly recommended! Very effective on M30 chart using the default strategy. I use a custom TP and grid gap, and it performs beautifully on exotic cross pairs like EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, and AUDCAD. The logic is clean and consistent, with excellent entry timing. Definitely worth trying if you’re into low-risk grid strategies with strong recovery potential. Tested live and in demo — solid results so far. Merci to the dev for making this free!

ngaioman57
39
ngaioman57 2025.07.03 07:35 
 

Unfortunately it didnt get going at all. Bit of a dud so dont waste your time

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.04 02:14 
 

Zephyr is a fantastic EA with great potential. I spent a lot of time optimizing it to fit XAUUSD and GBPJPY M15, and now I’m seeing steady daily profits. Big thanks to the developer for such a versatile tool!

[Supprimé] 2025.04.30 10:45 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

binye
40
binye 2025.04.29 10:50 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

74max
40
74max 2025.04.06 14:59 
 

lo sto provando e sembra funzionare molto bene

[Supprimé] 2025.04.03 03:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

[Supprimé] 2025.03.30 02:44 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jose manuel
18
jose manuel 2025.03.28 15:47 
 

Estoy probando este EA desde hace unas semanas y el resultado es bueno.

elhosseiny50
21
elhosseiny50 2025.03.23 16:08 
 

i tried to activate loss cap but is not working please check what is problem to activate loss cap please ?

Adrian Padre
18
Adrian Padre 2025.03.19 14:18 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

1234
