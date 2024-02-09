Other

How to Setup Prop Defender Trade Assistant

9 February 2024, 10:56
Peter Andrew Thomas
Peter Andrew Thomas
0
200

This it the user manual for the MT4 Prop Defender Trade Assistant!

*CRITICAL*

DOWNLOAD News-ff:  https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/uvboho4lenv48dz18a47q/h?rlkey=b7menjulnp7yujd5egv0xa88q&dl=0

Please follow the below pictures on how to install - and make sure you download the news-ff file in order to get it working. 


For the setup - the following is an explanation of each of the inputs in the EA Settings:


1. Settings for risk

Daily Max Loss:  This is how much money you can lose before the EA cuts you off from trading.

Max Positions per pair: If you wish to have more than 1 trade per pair - set this to a higher number. 

Max Total Positions: This is the maximum amount of trades open at any time. 

Max Risk (%) per trade:    This is for the automatic calculation of lot size - and a maximum per trade. 

Minutes of trading Block: After a losing trade - this is how many minutes you have to wait before you can trade again. 

Revenge Trading Block:   You can set the revenge trade block to single pair or all pairs. 


2. Setting for Stoploss

Hidden Stop Loss:  Instead of giving the stoploss order to your broker-  this is a line on the chart, which when touched the EA will send a close order. 

Emergency SL Multi: This is physical stop order further away than the hidden stop loss (incase you wish to use for emergency). 

Stop loss option: This is for the hidden stoploss - if you want the order to close when the line is touched 

Stop loss bars back: This is for automatic placement of SL (you can move it from here). 

Maximum Lot Size: This is the limit of lot size regardless of risk %.


3. Setting for News


Use News:   Shows the news in the bottom right hand corner. 

News Filter Level: You can change if you want to only see High, Medium or Low impact news. 

Display # of news before: This shows the news that just passed. 

Display # of news after: This shows you the upcoming news. 

Low / Med / High color: You can change the color of the news impact levels & holidays. 


4. Setting for GUI

News Title Right Margin: This moves the distance from the edge of the right side of the chart. 

Button News Space:  This is the gap between the buttons and the news. 

Positive Profit Color: This is the color of the current profit/loss when in profit. 

Negative Profit Color: This is the color of the current profit/loss when in loss. 

Font size: This changes the size of the characters, but also the size of the buttons. 


If you have any questions - please contact me via the mt4 marketplace chat!