Prop Defender Trade Assistant
- Utilitaires
- Peter Andrew Thomas
- Version: 1.11
- Mise à jour: 8 avril 2024
- Activations: 10
Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!!
Prop Defender Trade Assistant is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's).
It Defends against:
- Revenge Trading.
- Over Risking.
- Too much loss in 1 day.
- Moving your stoploss and increasing your risk.
- Adding too many trades on one pair.
- Having too many trades at once.
- Not knowing the next news time.
- Trading from your phone.
- Removing the Trade Assistant to over-ride the protections.
Features:
- Automatic Position sizing - % or Fixed Lot.
- Moveable SL line with trade confirmation button.
- Single click breakeven button.
- Hours, Minutes and seconds to the next news.
- Hidden Stoploss function.
- Shows Current Profit or Loss of the trade on the pair.
- Shows the amount of loss if the trade is a loss.
- Emergency Stoploss function (with Line close wick out mode)
- Automatic Stoploss positioning (based on high or low of # of bars).
- Stoploss movement defense.
- Maximum Lot limiter.
- News scraping system (show all upcoming news - and filter to show red / orange and yellow news).
- Automatic Trade Closed screenshot for journal.
- Only allows trades made by it's own trade manager. (it will automatically close trades sent by phone).
- Closes trade if the EA is removed for the pair (to stop from over-riding the protections).
Who is this for:
The Prop Defender Trade Assistant is suited for Manual Traders who want help to get their bad behaviors under control and want a super easy trade manager to enter orders in a simple and fast way. This trade assistant will help you execute your edge as a manual trader. It is not setup for pending or limit orders, but more to help fast order execution of Buy Market and Sell Market orders.
How do I install it:
We have setup an installation manual here -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756095
It is critical to read it as the software won't function without it being setup.