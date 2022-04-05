**SALE ON NOW - 50% off for 1 week only!!**

Stop Making the HUGE mistakes that cause you to BLOW UP!!!

Prop Defender Trade Assistant is designed to put a barrier between you and the bad behaviors which cause you to keep blowing up accounts and failing your prop! Designed by a 20 year veteran trader who worked to overcome every bad behavior! This is for manual traders (and won't work with other EA's).

It Defends against:

Revenge Trading.

Over Risking.

Too much loss in 1 day.

Moving your stoploss and increasing your risk.

Adding too many trades on one pair.

Having too many trades at once.

Not knowing the next news time.

Trading from your phone.

Removing the Trade Assistant to over-ride the protections.

Features: Automatic Position sizing - % or Fixed Lot.

Moveable SL line with trade confirmation button.

Single click breakeven button.

Hours, Minutes and seconds to the next news.

Hidden Stoploss function.

Shows Current Profit or Loss of the trade on the pair.

Shows the amount of loss if the trade is a loss.

Emergency Stoploss function (with Line close wick out mode)

Automatic Stoploss positioning (based on high or low of # of bars).

Stoploss movement defense.

Maximum Lot limiter.

News scraping system (show all upcoming news - and filter to show red / orange and yellow news).

Automatic Trade Closed screenshot for journal.

Only allows trades made by it's own trade manager. (it will automatically close trades sent by phone).

Closes trade if the EA is removed for the pair (to stop from over-riding the protections).