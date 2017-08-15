Scalper X
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
Scalper X indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very useful indicator, combined with a panel for fast trading will give you many satisfaction.
This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, It fits at every speed of trading. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with Scalper X Indicator.
This indicator produces two signals:
- BUY Signal: arrow aqua
- SELL Signal: arrow red
Indicator parameters
- Signal Gap - the gap value that produces the signal
- Colors - arrow colors
- Visualization - all time frame
Try the DEMO version