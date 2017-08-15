Scalper X indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very useful indicator, combined with a panel for fast trading will give you many satisfaction.

This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, It fits at every speed of trading. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with Scalper X Indicator.

This indicator produces two signals:

BUY Signal: arrow aqua

arrow aqua SELL Signal: arrow red





Indicator parameters

Signal Gap - the gap value that produces the signal

- the gap value that produces the signal Colors - a rrow colors

rrow colors Visualization - all time frame

Try the DEMO version