Elliot Wave Marker

This is a utility to allow you to quickly add and remove Elliot Wave numbers and letters to your charts allowing you to plot the main and sub Elliot waves for easy chart analysis.
Elliot Characters and Buttons on screen:
- 0,1,2,3,4,5
- A,B,C
- i,ii,iii,iv,v
- a,b,c
- Delete
Input Parameters:
- Colors
- Font Size
- Font Type
This is a free utility for MT4 only
For anyone that follows elliot wave theory this utility is very useful. I only give 4 stars because if anyone wants to remove this indicator from the chart it stays there. It is a flaw in the code, but the the value of this indicator remains.