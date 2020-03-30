Elliot Wave Marker

This is a utility to allow you to quickly add and remove Elliot Wave numbers and letters to your charts allowing you to plot the main and sub Elliot waves for easy chart analysis.

Please note, this is not an Indicator that adds the characters automatically, it is a utility to manually add them yourself with ease.  


Elliot Characters and Buttons on screen: 

  • 0,1,2,3,4,5
  • A,B,C
  • i,ii,iii,iv,v
  • a,b,c
  • Delete

Input Parameters:

  • Colors
  • Font Size
  • Font Type

This is a free utility for MT4 only

Check out the video on how it works via YouTube and leave a comment in the comments section

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tY66r9xXo3c 

Also check out my other indicators on my YouTube channel that are not available yet, if I get enough interest I will look to add them to MQL5.



epicamj 2020.05.14 23:46 
 

For anyone that follows elliot wave theory this utility is very useful. I only give 4 stars because if anyone wants to remove this indicator from the chart it stays there. It is a flaw in the code, but the the value of this indicator remains.

