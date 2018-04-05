Royal Radiante Basic

Basic Version with Limited Lot sizes for Real world Testing.

Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.

Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance, Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO increase in lot sizes! This Strategy uses 2011-2021 historical data for research to train and predict waves of price movement in Common Patterns. Using a combination of Short & long repeating patterns in Multiple Time Frames. Only 1 position in one direction can be opened at any one time.



The backtest GENUINE!

averaging, Pre-history reading, overoptimization, and other pointless methods to make the backtest result look nice!









Advantages

This Strategy EA will be Updated Every 4 months so that I can consistently look back at my work and find ways to improve it. Especially to make it easier to use and more user friendly

This is a scalper and you will see consistent profit, especially during big News Movements!

Every order is strictly Monitoredand always have a predefined stop loss.

The Strategy does not use Take Profit and closes orders based on alot conditions. This help to not limit the possible profits, Allowing to capture Big & Fast price movements.

Each order is strictly tracked by the trading system and a protective stop loss is set for each of them separately

The main expert advisor settings and wave forecasts are visualized on the chart for interactivity and convenience

No optimization is required to start trading, but you can optimize the size of the Position Either by Fixed or Variable.

Do Change the Magic number... for each Chart.





I want all my traders to be confident, if you want to prove this in a real account - Please buy This Basic version which allows max of 0.01 lot of trading for demonstration purposes to prove your confidence in my EA.





Settings to Change!

You Need A GOOD Broker Like IC Markets! Bad broker with High Comission/Spread will not work well!

You Should Change CanOptimized2 to 10 - Some Broker Does not allow Small Position Modifications! then Change CanOptimized1 to 35 Instead!

You can optimize but this is not required, the default parameters are good for EURUSD





Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD

Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

At least 1:30 Brokers Low/Raw spreads and Low Commission like (IC Markets) - VPS not required but good to have.

The real world results may difer due to your broker quality.

The backtest are not Guarantee of realworld performance.



