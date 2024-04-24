GU Martingale

Description





- GUMartingale is a trading bot designed for the GBPUSD currency pair, employing a Martingale algorithm. It operates based on entry conditions determined by MA, Stochastic, MACD indicators, and the Nadaraya Watson Envelope.

- Unlike other bots using similar algorithms, GUMartingale is meticulously calculated and optimized with a focus on ensuring both safety and stable profit performance. It excludes volatility by economic calendars,

avoiding trading on days with major events that could significantly affect currency prices such as CPI, GDP, Interest Rate Decisions, etc.

- GUMartingale provides a customizable risk management parameter set to actively control risks during market fluctuations.

- It's an excellent choice for initial investments ranging from $1000 to $5000, with an expected profit performance exceeding 200% per year , maintaining a safe drawdown threshold below 20%.

- You need more Telegram BotFather information to receive notifications

- If you want to manage bots via web platform, please contact us via telegram for support

Info

Symbol GBPUSD

Timeframe: M30

Min Balance: 1000$

Initial lot: 0.03 - 0.15 with Balance $1000 to $5000





Optimization parameter:





Max order = 9, (Maximum number of orders)

Martingale_Qtty = 1.5, (Martingale Volume)

VOLBUY = 0.03, (Volume first order buy, if Balance ~ 1000$)

VOLSELL = 0.03, (Volume first order sell, if Balance ~ 1000$)

MaxLot = 0.5, (Maximum volume of 1 order

Distance buy = 15, // number of pips loss compared to the most recent order buy to enter the next order

Distance sell = 15, // number of pips loss compared to the most recent order sell to enter the next order

TP_By_AVG_Buy = 8, // The number of pips compared to the average price to close a buy order

TP_By_AVG_Sell = 8, // The number of pips compared to the average price to close a sell order

TP_By_AVG_2 = 10, // TP if you enter the 2nd order

TP_By_AVG_3 = 10, // TP if you enter the 3nd order

TP_By_AVG_4 = 10, // TP if you enter the 4nd order

TP_By_AVG_5 = 6, // TP if you enter the 5nd order

TP_By_AVG_6 = 5, // TP if you enter the 6nd order

TP_By_AVG_7 = 4, // TP if you enter the 7nd order

TP_By_AVG_8 = 3, // TP if you enter the 8nd order

TP_By_AVG_9 = 2, // TP if you enter the 9nd order

TP_RiskOrder = 0, // Accept a loss of x pips compared to the average price, 0: Breakeven, + not considered

PIP_Start_TP_RiskOrder = 50, // The number of pips lost compared to the last order will trigger risk event

Number_order_active_TP_RiskOrder = 8, // Number of orders that triggered the risk event

Trail_Mode = true, // Trail Mode ?

CheckTimeOrder = true, // Check the time to enter the first order buy indicator MA?

StartTime = 8, // Time to start checking the first order

EndTime = 22, // The end time of checking the first order

IsSendTelegram = true, // send your telegram ?

telegramToken = "your telegramToken",

telegramChatID = "your telegramChatID",