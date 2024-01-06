ONE GOLD EA - HOW TO SET UP

Here is the list of recommended brokers

Balance Step - The parameter refers to the calculation of the auto lot (The auto lot is calculated according to the formulaDeposit/Balance*Lot for balance = trading volume.

Step 3 - Select the desired level of risk. The risk is selected by the Balance Step parameter.

Intense - In this mode the Expert makes trades more often, usually 1-4 trades per week. After a losing trade, the Expert Advisor activates the recovery mode and increases the trading lot (increasing lot parameter can be switched off).

Conservative - In this mode, the Expert Advisor trades rarely, the trades are as accurate as possible, but there may be no trades for 5 trading days or more. No aggressive risk management techniques are used in this mode.

HOW TO SET UP

For CONSERVATIVE Mode the default setting is 100, which is High Risk settings*

For INTENSE Mode the default setting is 200, which is Very High Risk settings*

200 Very High Risk

500 High Risk

1000 Normal Risk

1250 Low Risk

*Approximate (conditional) risk values are indicated, everyone's concept of risk is different.

Step 4 - Enable use News Filter if necessary (disabled by default)

Use NewsFilter - (True) Enable/(False)Disable the news filter.





For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4!

Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://ec.forexprostools.com





!!!IMPORTANT!!!

If you want to use BOTH trading modes on the same trading account at the same time, you need to

1. Open two Gold(XAUUSD) H1 charts

2. On the first chart, select the Conservative mode and set the desired risk

3. On the second chart select the Intense mode and set the desired risk

4. Change the magic number on one of the charts. So that the trades do not get mixed up.

You can choose any value of the magic number. For example, on one chart 1, on the other chart 2.