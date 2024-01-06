ONE GOLD EA - HOW TO SET UP
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- Working symbols: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Working Timeframe: H1
- The minimum deposit $100(Conservative Mode), $500 (Intensive Mode + Recovery)
- The leverage depends on the risk (at a low risk and conservative mode a leverage of 1 to 30 is suitable)
- Good ECN broker is required, but not must (Recommended broker)
- Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Stable testing results with 99.9% quality quotes
- Successfully tested on history over the past 13 years, with low drawdowns
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
- Power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance EA capabilities
- Automatic adaptation of risk to leverage (optional)
- Сustomizable built-in news filter blocks trading before all important news
- No settings files needed, all values inside the code, just select desirable risk and trading mode
- Not very sensitive to broker conditions (But it can work worse on cent accounts and accounts with high spreads on gold)
- Extensive customization and optimization options
- Easy to install
HOW TO SET UP
Step 1 - Install EA at H1 XAUUSD(Gold) chart
Step 2 - Select a trading mode Intense or Conservative
Conservative - In this mode, the Expert Advisor trades rarely, the trades are as accurate as possible, but there may be no trades for 5 trading days or more. No aggressive risk management techniques are used in this mode.
Intense - In this mode the Expert makes trades more often, usually 1-4 trades per week. After a losing trade, the Expert Advisor activates the recovery mode and increases the trading lot (increasing lot parameter can be switched off).
Step 3 - Select the desired level of risk. The risk is selected by the Balance Step parameter.
Balance Step - The parameter refers to the calculation of the auto lot (The auto lot is calculated according to the formulaDeposit/Balance*Lot for balance = trading volume.
For CONSERVATIVE Mode the default setting is 100, which is High Risk settings*
50 Very High Risk
100 High Risk
200 Normal Risk
300 Low Risk
For INTENSE Mode the default setting is 200, which is Very High Risk settings*
200 Very High Risk
500 High Risk
1000 Normal Risk
1250 Low Risk
*Approximate (conditional) risk values are indicated, everyone's concept of risk is different.
Step 4 - Enable use News Filter if necessary (disabled by default)
Use NewsFilter - (True) Enable/(False)Disable the news filter.
For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4!
Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://ec.forexprostools.com
!!!IMPORTANT!!!
If you want to use BOTH trading modes on the same trading account at the same time, you need to
1. Open two Gold(XAUUSD) H1 charts
2. On the first chart, select the Conservative mode and set the desired risk
3. On the second chart select the Intense mode and set the desired risk
4. Change the magic number on one of the charts. So that the trades do not get mixed up.
You can choose any value of the magic number. For example, on one chart 1, on the other chart 2.
🔵Site https://auraexperts.com/
🔵Mail fintexea@gmail.com
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