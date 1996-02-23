Boom 100O Spike Bot

Boom 1000 Spike Bot (Boom and Crash Indices)

This Robot (EA) is developed To trade the BOOM and CRASH indices . The Boom 1000 Spike Bot gives you the best and most accurate entries on the Boom 1000 Index. This powerful, dynamic robot will help you automate your trading and allow you to trade with increased confidence and greater accuracy. Features

The Boom 1000 Spike Bot is a simple drag and drop Robot.

Receive Mobile and Desktop Notifications 24/7.

Automated Trading 24/7 (VPS Recommended)

Real-Time Trading. Instant Execution.

The Boom 1000 Spike Bot is fully optimized for consistency, using numerous indicators and strategies that have been studied and back-tested extensively.

Gain confidence in maximizing your consistency in the long-term.

This Robot (EA) is specifically developed for the Boom and Crash Indices on Deriv.

How to use

Buy/Rent one of our Boom and Crash Robots (EAs) and install on your MT5 terminal.

Select, drag and drop the Robot onto the Crash 1000 Index Chart.

Adjust the relevant input settings (Please see below for recommended settings)

Receive Mobile & Desktop Notifications 24/7 (Use a VPS preferably).

That's it! Let the Boom 1000 Spike Bot show you its power in the long-term.

The Boom and Crash Indices are a great market to trade and extract long-term value from! Recommended Input Settings Please Do Not use the default input settings. Use the below recommended settings, which have been extensively back-tested.

use the default input settings. Use the below recommended settings, which have been extensively back-tested. Once you have gained an understanding of how the Boom 1000 Spike Bot Works, you may experiment with the input settings at your own risk.

Please practice responsible risk management!

Minimum Deposit = $150 Lot Size = 0.2 Take-Profit = 700 000 Stop-Loss = 135 000 Trailing Start = 10 000 Trailing-Step = 50 000 Trailing-Stop = 70 000 Stacked Positions = 5 [This is the number of positions you want opened with each trade. Please Practice responsible risk management!]



Disclaimer

Forex and synthetic indices trading involves risk. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose.





None of the information contained herein are a recommendation or financial advice in any meaning whatsoever, also in the meaning of any trading act or law. I am not accountable for your trading in any way.





Under no circumstance will we provide refunds for our EA's (Robots), Indicators and other software and trading tools purchased from us.