AV Dax Breakout EA

Dax index M5 Strategy

"AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy. Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index.

After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the opening. The trade types can be deselected.

IMPORTANT: All times are in server time and may need to be adjusted. For me there is an hour difference. The EA does NOT work with Forex or decimal places greater than 3. For the strategy tester, I made adjustments to the time in case the first courses take place between 8:00 and 10:00 server time.


Settings:

- Box Start (8:00 CET) <- Start of the range
- Box End: Open Pendings (8:59 CET) <- Creation of the breakout order
- Dax Open (9:00 CET) <- actual opening
- Trading End, Close ALL <- close the pending orders and open positions (e.g. USA Open or later)
  (empty string here means skipping the function)
 
- Order Type "Breakout" yes/no
- Order type "Retest" yes/no
- Order Type "Retracement" yes/no
 
- Risk in %
- SL Pips (20 Pips)
- CRV 1:3 (i.e. TP 60 Pips)
- MagicNr


Screenshots:

- Breakout Trade
- Retest Trade
- Retracement trade
- Performance 01/01/2023 - 09/09/2023 to 10,000,- with 1% risk, CRV 2.9 and SL 19


Please report errors to me.
