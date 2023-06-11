AV Donchian Channel

"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line.

Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing.

See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy.


Settings:

- Donchian Channel Period

- Colors and widths of the lines

- Colors and widths of price labels


Please report bugs to me.
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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AV Level EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
5 (1)
Experts
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
FREE
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
FREE
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
AV Level EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with
FREE
AV Trade History
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment,
AV Grid
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and i
AV Stop Hunter
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the pr
AV Monitor
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track
AV SuperTrend
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings : - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/no
AV Level EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it doe
AV SuperTrend EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range
AV Forecast
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1 Scr
AV Dax Breakout EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the
AV Trade History MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Trade History MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which similar to the "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades on the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction
AV Monitor MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Monitor MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to t
AV Grid MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
1 (1)
Indicators
"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
AV Stop Hunter MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Stop Hunter MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. NEW: Signal Buffer: 1, 0 or -1 Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional trad
AV SuperTrend MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings: - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
AV SuperTrend EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the r
AV Donchian Channel MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
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