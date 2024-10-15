AV SuperTrend EA MT5

"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open.

An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries.

The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range he goes long too far up and shorts too far down. Then it helps to set the multiplier narrower, e.g. 1.5.

Use: Trend following e.g. NASDAQ/USTEC/US100 H1, S&P/US500 H1


Settings:

- Timeframe (SuperTrend & SMA): H1
- Trade direction: Long/Short/Long and Short
- Lot: 0.1
- Compounding Lot (0 = off): add x lot after a win (two in a row compounding method)
- Lots per Account Size: 1000 (0 = Fixed Lotsize)

- SuperTrend Period: 10
- SuperTrend Multiplier: 1.0 to 7.0 (= distance SuperTrend to the price)
- SuperTrend Trailing: yes/no

- TP: 0 (Take Profit Pips)
- SL: 100 (Stop Loss Pips)

- Filter: SMA period e.g. 200 (0 = no filter)

- Buy Signal: signal color
- Sell Signal: signal color

- Magic number
- Order comment


Two Screenshots NEW VERSION 1.3:

- USTEC H1, October 1st, 2021 - September 22nd, 2023 (Period 15, Multiplier 7, SMA 200, Trailing true, SL 100, 10 lot or 1 lot per EUR 1000,-)

- To show the potential of the new version, I also used 10 lots at EUR 10,000. My thought here, was that if it works with 10% risk, it also works with 1%.


Screenshots of USTEC H1 with AV SuperTrend indicator and AV TradeHistory indicator:

- Multiplier 2.0 without trailing with SMA 200 filter (close on trend change)

- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing with SMA 200 filter

- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing without SMA 200 filter

- USTEC H1, 01.10.2021 - 10.04.2023 (Periode 15, Multiplier 4, SMA 200, Trailing true, SL 0, 10 Lot)

Recommended products
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
SmartRisk Investment Robot GOLD Upgrade
Kingsley Samuel Quarm
Experts
SmartRisk Investment Gold Robot Upgrade is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading . It is an upgraded version of the SmartRisk Investment Robot concept, enhanced with improved risk management, structured monthly trading cycles, and optional profit compounding. This robot is specifically optimized for gold market volatility and is designed to operate with a minimum account balance of $500 , making it suitable for traders who want a controlled and disci
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Extreme Breakout EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain Designed for USDJPY. Features Fully automated Not sensitive t
Gold Math Sniper
George-cristian Oana
Experts
Tired of Grid and Martingale EAs blowing your account overnight? Gold Math Sniper is a completely different breed of Expert Advisor. Built on pure Quantitative Mathematics, Volatility Analysis (ATR), and Strict Risk Management, this EA is designed to compound your account safely over time. It does not guess. It calculates. Specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , Gold Math Sniper exploits the long-term bullish bias of precious metals by executing high-precision LONG ONLY trades, protecting your c
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
PatternCore
Kay Alexander Rabe
5 (5)
Experts
CURRENT PRICING STAGE: 199 USD PatternCore is available at 199 USD for a limited time . Next pricing stage: 249 USD | Planned standard price: 299 USD PatternCore PURE PATTERN TRADING FOR MT5 One chart. Multiple markets. A structured portfolio of intraday patterns. No indicator stack. Stop loss on every trade. Advanced internal TP management. No grid recovery. No martingale. PROP FIRM MODE: PatternCore is also designed for prop-firm trading, with dedicated settings for restricted-news rules, p
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
ICT TouchPoint EA
Marvin Ababon Bensig
Experts
What is ICT TouchPoint EA? ICT TouchPoint EA is a precision market-structure based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade only after a valid Break of Structure (BOS) and enter on a retracement touch—no candle chasing, no impulsive entries. This EA follows ICT / Smart Money Concepts logic by waiting for structure confirmation, liquidity sweep, and controlled pullback before executing a trade.  Trading Logic (How It Works)  BUY Setup Detects Higher High (HH) that sweeps previous highs Detects Lowe
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Trading For Eating
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Experts
This EA is designed to follow market movement using a smart Buy Stop & Sell Stop system. It does not rely on prediction or indicators. Instead, it adapts to price direction by placing alternating pending orders with increasing lot size. Key Features: - Market-following strategy - No need for retracement - Basket Take Profit system - Strong recovery mechanism - Designed for XAUUSD volatility ️ This EA uses a martingale-based recovery system. High risk, use proper risk management.
MudugEAMT5
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity C
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5
Sujit Kumar Patel
Experts
Introducing the "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" – Your Ultimate Gold Trading EXPERT ADVISOR Solution! New Release Update: "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" Version 2.1 update: Download the newer version 2.1. I have upgraded the "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" with more features to deliver even better performance. -Updated Default Settings for XAUUSD M5. (Can be used with other timeframes as well). The higher time frames works well. -(Recommended to use default settings with XAUUSD Time Period M5, Use
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Quantum AI Trader PRO
Wong Yong Kang
Experts
Quantum AI Trader PRO - Machine Learning & Momentum Hybrid Quantum AI Trader PRO is a next-generation trading system that bridges the gap between Deep Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) and proven Technical Analysis . Unlike standard "Black Box" AI systems that often fail in live markets, this EA uses a Hybrid Architecture : The Brain: A pre-trained Q-Learning model (Q-Table) analyzes market states based on Trend, Volatility, and RSI levels. The Filter: A robust Momentum Logic (MACD + EMA) val
Portfolio Sun MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on USDJPY H4 TF.  Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a bigger profits and smoother equity curve. 5 not correlated EAs logics for USDJPY H4 merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been backtested o
Goldyx
Linding Imbol Kabilangan
Experts
GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management. Real Live Trading:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383671 Technical Features Win Rate : Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception. Monthly Returns : 5% to 20% average growth under stable marke
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.43 (42)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (147)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.82 (28)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
More from author
AV Level EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
5 (1)
Experts
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
FREE
AV Level EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with
FREE
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
FREE
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
AV Trade History
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment,
AV Grid
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and i
AV Stop Hunter
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the pr
AV Monitor
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track
AV SuperTrend
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings : - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/no
AV Level EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it doe
AV SuperTrend EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range
AV Donchian Channel
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1 Scr
AV Dax Breakout EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the
AV Trade History MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Trade History MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which similar to the "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades on the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction
AV Monitor MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Monitor MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to t
AV Grid MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
1 (1)
Indicators
"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
AV Stop Hunter MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Stop Hunter MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. NEW: Signal Buffer: 1, 0 or -1 Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional trad
AV SuperTrend MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings: - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
AV Donchian Channel MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review