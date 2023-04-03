AV SuperTrend EA

"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open.

An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries.

The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range he goes long too far up and shorts too far down. Then it helps to set the multiplier narrower, e.g. 1.5.

Use: Trend following e.g. NASDAQ/USTEC/US100 H1, S&P/US500 H1


Settings:

- Timeframe (SuperTrend & SMA): H1
- Trade direction: Long/Short/Long and Short
- Lot: 0.1
- Compounding Lot (0 = off): add x lot after a win (two in a row compounding method)
- Lots per Account Size: 1000 (0 = Fixed Lotsize)

- SuperTrend Period: 10
- SuperTrend Multiplier: 1.0 to 7.0 (= distance SuperTrend to the price)
- SuperTrend Trailing: yes/no

- TP: 0 (Take Profit Pips)
- SL: 100 (Stop Loss Pips)

- Filter: SMA period e.g. 200 (0 = no filter)

- Buy Signal: signal color
- Sell Signal: signal color

- Magic number
- Order comment


Two Screenshots NEW VERSION 1.4:

- USTEC H1, August 10, 2022 - September 22, 2023 (period 15, multiplier 7, SMA 200, trailing true, SL 100, 10 lot or 1 lot per EUR 1000,-)

- Settings window


Screenshots of EURUSD H1 with AV SuperTrend indicator and AV TradeHistory indicator:

- Multiplier 2.0 without trailing with SMA 200 filter (close on trend change)

- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing with SMA 200 filter

- Multiplier 3.0 with trailing without SMA 200 filter

- Every tick from 01/01/2023 to 05/01/2023, results for "SuperTrend Multiplier" 2.0 to 3.0 and "SuperTrend Trailing" yes/no: Profit factor 1.10 to 1.53


Screenshots of S&P/US500 H1:

- Every tick from 10/25/2022 to 05/01/2023, results for "SuperTrend Multiplier" 1.0 to 2.0 and "SuperTrend Trailing" = yes and "Filter: SMA Period" = 400: Profit factor 1.22 to 1.82

- Every tick from 10/25/2022 to 05/01/2023, single run with "SuperTrend Multiplier" = 1.5, "SuperTrend Trailing" = yes and "Filter: SMA Period" = 400 (the blue line with PF = 1.7 and the lowest DD of 9.49%)

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"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
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"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the r
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"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Indicators
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Experts
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
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Jaden Ali Walker
414
Jaden Ali Walker 2023.04.18 18:40 
 

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Anja Vivia Vogel
5988
Reply from developer Anja Vivia Vogel 2023.05.04 10:20
Please try the update. First version 1.0 was buggy.
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