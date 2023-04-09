"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis.



Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds.





Settings:



- Period

- Multiplier

- Alert buy signal: arrow color

- Alert sell signal: arrow color



- Alert yes/no

- Sound: choice or no

- Email yes/no

- Push message yes/no



- Trailing line: width and style

- Trailing line: buy color

- Trailing line: sell color

- Trailing line: trend change color (None possible)



Especially the multiplier is used to get the line closer to the price or further away.





I heard the tip that you should use 3 x supertrends in the chart to better identify sideways phases.

Sideways phases can be avoided by all 3 supertrends having to show the same trend direction.



Settings 3 x SuperTrend for sideways phases:



- Period each 10

- 1 x multiplier: 1.0

- 1 x multiplier: 2.0

- 1 x multiplier: 3.0

