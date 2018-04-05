AV Level EA MT5 Full
- Experts
-
Anja Vivia VogelI have been a programmer for over 20 years, initially in the e-commerce sector.
In 2020, during the lockdowns, I opened up a new area and started MQL4 programming (expert advisors).
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 10
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out.
NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable.
Strategy:
- Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30)
- Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25
- Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level)
- Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
- As a distance for the round numbers, 100 and 200 has proven itself (adjustable)
- Max. candle size adjustable before entry
For me, SL=0 works fine for my data (9 months) in the strategy tester. That can be coincidence. Please share your ideas with me.
Screenshots:
- Setting TP=25, reset distance 25
- Setting TP=50, reset distance 50
- Setting TP=50, reset distance 25
NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable.
Strategy:
- Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30)
- Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25
- Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level)
- Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
- As a distance for the round numbers, 100 and 200 has proven itself (adjustable)
- Max. candle size adjustable before entry
For me, SL=0 works fine for my data (9 months) in the strategy tester. That can be coincidence. Please share your ideas with me.
Screenshots:
- Setting TP=25, reset distance 25
- Setting TP=50, reset distance 50
- Setting TP=50, reset distance 25