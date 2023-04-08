AV Level EA MT5

"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out.

NEW: More ways to close, third entry.


Strategy:

- Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30)

- Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25

- Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level)

- Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)

- As a distance for the round numbers, 100 and 200 has proven itself (adjustable)

- Max. candle size adjustable before entry


For me, SL=0 works fine for my data (9 months) in the strategy tester. That can be coincidence. Please share your ideas with me.


Screenshots:

- Setting TP=25, reset distance 25

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 50

- Setting TP=50, reset distance 25
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AV Forecast MT5
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"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
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Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
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Ramon-Karlich
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Ramon-Karlich 2023.06.21 22:25 
 

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Rappyhood
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Rappyhood 2023.04.08 16:29 
 

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