"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview".



The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version.





Strategy:



The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling on falling prices).



Trading stops above trend trading pips. The first zone up to "Range Rect. max Size Pips" should be chosen slightly higher than the TP and the second zone "Trend Rect. max Size Pips" at strategy tester results. The width of the rectangle, which contributes to the height calculation, can also be changed in the settings: "Rectangle candles".





Settings:



- Trades: only Long / long and Short / only Short

- Timeframe

- Lot

- Lot per z.B. 1000,- (0 = off)

- Stop Trading on % Profit (month)

- Close after x hours (0 = off)



- Trade Range yes/no

- Range SL Pips

- Range TP Pips

- Range Rect. max Size Pips



- Trade Trend yes/no

- Trend SL Pips

- Trend TP Pips

- Trend Rect. max Size Pips



- Rectangle candles

- Rectangle range color

- Rectangle trend up color

- Rectangle trend down color



- Magic number

- Order comment





Screenshot:



- DOW H1, 05/13/2022 bis 05/13/2023, 1 year, version 1.9

Settings: default and Lot per 1000



- DOW H1, 05/13/2022 bis 05/13/2023, 1 year, version 1.7

Settings: default and Lot per 1000



- DOW H1, 10/01/2022 to 04/10/2023, 6 months, version 1.4

Settings: Range SL 100, TP 200, max size 220, Trend SL 100, TP 200, max Size 290, Rectangle candles 18 (0% without month stop)



- DOW H1, 01/01/2023 to 04/04/2023, 3 months, Version 1.1

in the default settings



