AV Preview MT5
- Experts
-
Anja Vivia VogelI have been a programmer for over 20 years, initially in the e-commerce sector.
In 2020, during the lockdowns, I opened up a new area and started MQL4 programming (expert advisors).
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 22 September 2023
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic.
These indicators can be turned on or off:
- "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades)
- "AV Grid MT5"
- "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades)
- "AV Stop Hunter MT5"
- "AV SuperTrend MT5"
- "AV Donchian Channel MT5"
- "AV Forecast MT5"
Instructions:
- Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "Market" folder)
- Strategy tester: "Visualize" or right click on this EA, then "Test"
- "Inputs" tab: Set the settings of the desired values to true
Please note: Tooltips are not displayed correctly in the strategy tester and unfortunately there are no indicator settings windows either.
Screenshots:
- EURUSD H1
These indicators can be turned on or off:
- "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades)
- "AV Grid MT5"
- "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades)
- "AV Stop Hunter MT5"
- "AV SuperTrend MT5"
- "AV Donchian Channel MT5"
- "AV Forecast MT5"
Instructions:
- Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "Market" folder)
- Strategy tester: "Visualize" or right click on this EA, then "Test"
- "Inputs" tab: Set the settings of the desired values to true
Please note: Tooltips are not displayed correctly in the strategy tester and unfortunately there are no indicator settings windows either.
Screenshots:
- EURUSD H1