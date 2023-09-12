AV Dax Breakout EA

Dax index M5 Strategy

"AV Dax Breakout EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy. Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index.

After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back to the opening. The trade types can be deselected.

IMPORTANT: All times are in server time and may need to be adjusted. For me there is an hour difference. The EA does NOT work with Forex or decimal places greater than 3. For the strategy tester, I made adjustments to the time in case the first courses take place between 8:00 and 10:00 server time.


Settings:

- Box Start (8:00 CET) <- Start of the range
- Box End: Open Pendings (8:59 CET) <- Creation of the breakout order
- Dax Open (9:00 CET) <- actual opening
- Trading End, Close ALL <- close the pending orders and open positions (e.g. USA Open or later)
  (empty string here means skipping the function)
 
- Order Type "Breakout" yes/no
- Order type "Retest" yes/no
- Order Type "Retracement" yes/no
 
- Risk in %
- SL Pips (20 Pips)
- CRV 1:3 (i.e. TP 60 Pips)
- MagicNr


Screenshots:

- Breakout Trade
- Retest Trade
- Retracement trade
- Performance 01/01/2023 - 09/09/2023 to 10,000,- with 1% risk, CRV 2.9 and SL 19


Please report errors to me.
Önerilen ürünler
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CyBRG RX Tanıtımı: Yeni Nesil Ticaret Asistanı Ticaret deneyiminizi yükseltmek için tasarlanmış son teknoloji ticaret ortağınız CyBRG RX ile ticaretin geleceğine adım atın. Gelişmiş sinir ağlarının gücünden yararlanan CyBRG RX, sürekli değişen piyasa koşullarını benzersiz bir hassasiyetle analiz etmek ve uyum sağlamak üzere tasarlandı. Bu strateji o kadar benzersiz ki yalnızca sınırlı sayıda lisans satmak istiyorum. Bu nedenle satışları sınırlamak için fiyat kademeli olarak artacaktır. Bir son
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Crypto Investor EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AV Stop Hunter MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Stop Hunter MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. NEW: Signal Buffer: 1, 0 or -1 Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional trad
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
FREE
AV Level EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with
FREE
AV Level EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it does not take place with 0)
FREE
AV Preview MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Preview MT5" is an Expert Advisor designed to make it easier to view my MT5 demo indicators. Some of them need trades, which is why this EA carries out a few trades based on simple logic. These indicators can be turned on or off: - "AV Trade History MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Grid MT5" - "AV Monitor MT5" (requires trades) - "AV Stop Hunter MT5" - "AV SuperTrend MT5" - "AV Donchian Channel MT5" - "AV Forecast MT5" Instructions: - Download the desired demo indicators (are then in the "
FREE
AV Trade History
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which similar to the MetaTrader 5 "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades in the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment,
AV Grid
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Grid" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main and i
AV Stop Hunter
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Stop Hunter" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws entry arrows for long and short after so-called Stop Hunt candles and has several notifications about them. Since this is a smart money concept , the periods H1 and H4 are the best. Increasing volume improves the signal, lines and arrows are then thicker. The MQL5 variant has colored stop-hunting candles. Definition : Stop hunting, also known as stop running, is the practice of institutional traders (smart money) of driving the pr
AV Monitor
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track
AV SuperTrend
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV SuperTrend" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings : - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/no
AV Level EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 4, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it doe
AV SuperTrend EA
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the range
AV Donchian Channel
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 4, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart from historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath H1 Scr
AV Trade History MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Trade History MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which similar to the "Trade History" or "Show trade history" setting, shows the closed trades on the chart. It also shows the orders history in the strategy tester, makes it easier to see them when testing expert advisors automated trading. Improvements : - Visibility is increased by line thickness and free choice of color. - Additional information about the trade is visible when hovering over it, e.g. ticket, magic, comment, direction
AV Monitor MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Monitor MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best? I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to t
AV Grid MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
1 (1)
Göstergeler
"AV Grid MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which automatically displays round numbers as horizontal lines and a sensible period separation . Round prices can be used as support and resistance in trading. It is an improvement on the "Grid" setting, which also draws a grid on the chart. Improvements : - Round levels instead of arbitrary positioning of the horizontals - Structure by highlighting all x lines (main lines, 2 or 5 makes sense) - Vertical lines are each in two periods (main
AV SuperTrend MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV SuperTrend MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. The supertrend indicator is popular for determining the trend and positioning stops or as trailing support. I use this indicator in several expert advisors for trend analysis. Supertrend indicator signals can be selected in the form of entry arrows and notifications, as well as various sounds. Settings: - Period - Multiplier - Alert buy signal: arrow color - Alert sell signal: arrow color - Alert yes/no - Sound: choice or no - Email yes/
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
AV Level EA MT5 Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV Level EA MT5 Full" is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5, which is intended exclusively for the german DAX (DE40, GE40, etc.) and is also available as a free version with MinLot to try out. NEW: More ways to close, third entry, MagicNr adjustable. Strategy: - Level Trading, DAX M15 (also M5 or M30) - Entry: Buy level 75, sell level 25 - Exits: TP = 25 (i.e. approx. 00 level) or TP = 50 (buy 75 level, sell 25 level) - Second entry in the event of a reset, distance e.g. 25 or 50 (it
AV SuperTrend EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV SuperTrend EA MT5" is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, which uses the change in the SuperTrend as an entry, can trail the positions on the SuperTrend line and automatically closes the positions when the trend changes. Only one position is opened at a time. Depending on the setting, there is always a position open. An SMA can be used as a filter: above the SMA only long entries, below the SMA only short entries. The supertrend advisor is particularly suitable for trendy markets. In the r
AV Donchian Channel MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Donchian Channel MT5" is an indicator for MetaTrader 5, which shows the current prices of the donchian channels and the middle line. Multiple AV Donchian Channel indicators can be placed on one chart. The center line can be used for trailing. See also Richard Dennis Turtle Trader strategy. Settings: - Donchian Channel Period - Colors and widths of the lines - Colors and widths of price labels Please report bugs to me.
AV Forecast MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Göstergeler
"AV Forecast MT5" is a preview or forecast indicator for MetaTrader 5, which draws forecast future price changes on the chart based on historical data. To do this, it primarily uses the everyday rhythm and the seasonality of the year. For timeframes below H1 closer dates can be selected. The lines for calculation can be made visible. Settings: - Draw line for x candles: draw x candles in the future - Show all lines: yes/no - Look back years or mixed (> H1 same): one year back or less beneath
AV Dax Breakout EA MT5
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dax index M5 Strategy "AV Dax Breakout EA MT5" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which follows a DAX M5 opening strategy . Typically, no more than one trade is opened per day on the german index. After trend determination with the "AV SuperTrend MT5" indicator and other conditions, a breakout trade is automatically opened as a pending order in the direction of the trend. If the conditions are not suitable, a retest trade can then be carried out and possibly later a retracement trade back
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt